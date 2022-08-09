ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Perreault,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
FOX8 News

3 tigers from ‘Tiger King’ moved to North Carolina sanctuary

PITTSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Three tigers who resided at the infamous Tiger King Park, from the hit 2020 Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” have found a new home in the Tar Heel State. These three tigers were among a total of 68 big cats that have been rescued from Tiger King Park […]
ANIMALS
WCNC

North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
SCIENCE
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the National Weather Service, winds on Tuesday night reached up to 40 mph. However, other areas may have seen even stronger winds. On Wednesday morning, residents were out trying to clean up their yards. Dealing with downed trees, fences, and shingles coming off the roof.
ENVIRONMENT
thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
MARION, NC
WRAL

The most powerful Hurricane in North Carolina: The history and aftermath of the largest Hurricane in North Carolina History

What was the most powerful hurricane to hit North Carolina? There have been a handful of powerful tropical storms that have passed through the state, but North Carolinians are resilient and are great at preparing for big storms. Ok, so bread and milk might sometimes be sparse though. So what is the most powerful hurricane in North Carolina history? You might be surprised…
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA
WCNC

Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
virginiatraveltips.com

30 Impressive North Carolina Waterfalls (for Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The nature of North Carolina is unbeatable. And the many North Carolina waterfalls that exist there prove this!. You can find so many natural features across the state but...
TRAVEL
WSBS

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.

