ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

A Qantas booking error seated a baby and her parents on different flights home. They say the resulting 12-day delay cost them nearly $12,000 — but the airline will only pay $7,300.

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1BnY_0hAIgZ6D00
Qantas booked Andrew and Stephanie Braham on a separate flight home.

Andrew and Stephanie Braham/James D. Morgan via Getty

  • Qantas booked Andrew and Stephanie Braham and their baby daughter on separate flights home.

  • The booking error left the family stranded in Rome, Italy for 12 days.
  • The Brahams say this left them $12,000 out of pocket but the airline will only reimburse them $7,300.

An Australian couple say they were left nearly $12,000 out of pocket after a booking error by Qantas meant their 13-month-old baby was seated on a different flight home.

Andrew and Stephanie Braham ultimately spent 12 days stuck in Rome, Italy, while waiting to fly home as a family, spending thousands on accommodation, baby care, travel, and food.

The Brahams spent three and a half weeks touring Europe before discovering Qantas had moved their baby daughter onto a separate connecting flight on their trip home to Australia.

They were supposed to start their journey home from Rome on July 14 but Qantas could only fly the three of them home together on July 26.

Andrew and Stephanie told Insider it cost them an "absolute fortune" to stay in Rome, Italy's capital and a tourist hotspot, for an extra 12 days. They said there were worse places to get stuck, but they were nonetheless restricted with what they could do.

They calculated they were left out of pocket to the tune of $17,052.52 Australian dollars, or nearly $12,000 US dollars.

They put expenses including accommodation, food, and transport at AU$8,397.09. This included a phone bill of around AU$1,000 after spending more than 20 hours talking to Qantas' customer service line while stuck in Rome, they said.

Insider has verified the Brahams' expenses.

The couple said that Andrew, who is self-employed, lost income because of the delay while Stephanie was forced to take two weeks of annual leave from her job. They put the combined value of these costs at $8,655.63.

In an email to Qantas, the couple outlined their calculation for expenses, Andrew's loss of earnings, and the value of Stephanie's leave, giving a total of AU$17,052.72, equivalent to US$11,893.37. Stephanie said in the same email the couple were willing to accept reimbursement of AU$13,397 in total.

However, Qantas replied offering to reimburse them AU$10,397.09 — the full AU$8,397 for expenses plus a "goodwill" payment of AU$2,000. The airline said its offer was "more than reasonable" and it was unable to further compensate the family.

Insider has seen the email exchange.

Qantas didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The airline had previously told Andrew and Stephanie it would reimburse them AU$350 for each day of the delay, they said.

Stephanie said that wasn't enough. "We budgeted for three and a half weeks, so to have that extended by two weeks, it's a significant expense," she said, adding that they found toiletries, baby wipes, and nappies extortionately priced in Rome compared with bulk-buying them in Australia.

The couple said they had to spend conservatively in Rome because they weren't sure at the time how much Qantas would reimburse them. They said they visited Vatican City, walked, and read books while trying to keep their daughter occupied.

While they were stranded, the family had to move from a hotel near the airport to a hotel in Rome's suburbs, then an Airbnb. "It's not as though we would go and stay in a nice hotel with a pool," Stephanie said.

When asked by Insider whether they'd fly with Qantas again, the couple said they considered themselves loyal customers, but were looking to switch their reward program to another airline.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 25

Linda Karpiscak
2d ago

If they want your seat that you paid for and you don't give it up, they call the cops to drag you off the flight. United did that to a doctor who had patients the next day so refused. They got security to drag him off the plane and he would up with a concussion.

Reply(1)
8
Good Ole Mrs Wilson
2d ago

Makes no sense, they could have had the child and one parent on a flight and the other fly separately.

Reply(4)
21
Grace Mercy
2d ago

These companies are doing too much it’s making people don’t want to use them anymore they have to get it together not right get your stuff together people paying their money get what they are paying for everyone of you commenting if it was you you would have head something else ok before you run your mouth put yourself in there shoes ok

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Europe#Us Dollar#Getty Qantas#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

573K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy