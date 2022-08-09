ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

These five college football teams will start the season outside the Top 25, but they won't be there long

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Twelve teams made the preseason USA TODAY Sports preseason Coaches Poll heading into last season but failed to make the cut for the final Top 25. Two years ago, nine teams earned preseason Top 25 honors but were unable to match those expectations.

This is pretty much par for the course: In any given season, roughly a third or more of teams in the preseason Coaches Poll will come up short during the regular season.

On the flip side, there are always overlooked or underrated teams in the Power Five and Group of Five ready to occupy a seat in the Top 25.

Which teams unranked in the preseason Coaches Poll are poised to leap onto the national radar once the regular season begins later this month? These teams may not have made the preseason cut but are destined to crack into the Top 25 at some point during the 2022 season:

Penn State

There's a simple reason why the Nittany Lions are unranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 2016: Penn State has gone 11-11 in the past two years and ceded ground to Michigan and fast-rising Michigan State in the Big Ten East. But increased depth, greater familiarity with second-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich's system and the possibility for more explosiveness in the running game should bring the Nittany Lions back into the Top 25 and into contention for a New Year's Six bowl. A pretty smooth start to the schedule — Purdue, Ohio, Auburn, Central Michigan and Northwestern — could put PSU far into the national rankings by October.

TEXAS AT NO. 1?: It's not the only crazy vote in this year's preseason poll

HIGH TIDE: Alabama tops preseason poll ahead of Ohio State, Georgia

SNUBS: Five teams that should have been included in the preseason poll

OVERRATED: Five teams in the preseason poll that were picked too high

Brigham Young

It's not an easy schedule. BYU will face five Power Five opponents, four ranked in the preseason poll: No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 10 Baylor, No. 12 Oregon and No. 23 Arkansas. (The fifth is Stanford.) The Cougars will also take on four potentially strong Group of Five teams in Utah State, Liberty, Boise State and East Carolina. Yet the Cougars should expect big things from junior quarterback Jaren Hall, who was very good as a first-year starter in 2021, and the defense has the chance to be the best of coach Kalani Sitake's tenure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oImg_0hAIgNkj00
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

Air Force

There are 29 seniors that need to be replaced, including several who held key starting roles as the Falcons went 24-8 in the past three seasons. There are also some concerns on defense, not just due to personnel losses — most notably defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, a sixth-round pick in the recent NFL draft — but because of the offseason change at defensive coordinator; longtime assistant John Rudzinski left for the same position at Virginia. The main reason for optimism is the state of the offense, which brings back its starting quarterback, top rushers and a far more experienced offensive front. The running game could lift the Falcons past Boise State, San Diego State and Fresno State to the program's first conference championship since 1998.

Kansas State

Among other factors, a seemingly more open Big 12 could help Kansas State finish in the Top 25 for the first time since 2014. There's also the offseason addition of former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, who struggled to match his early hype with the Cornhuskers but represents a significant upgrade to the Wildcats' quarterback room. He'll be joined in the backfield by running back Deuce Vaughn, a heavy preseason All-America contender. Overall, Kansas State placed a league-leading six players on the preseason all-conference team.

UCLA

Last year's eight-win finish represented a major breakthrough for the Bruins and coach Chip Kelly, who struggled through three straight losing seasons amid concerns that his deft touch at Oregon would never translate to his stint at UCLA. This year's team touts even better depth, a noticeable degree of experience — nearly 20% of the Bruins' roster have already graduated — a dark-horse Heisman contender in quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and some difference-making transfer, including twin edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy from North Texas. Matching last year's win total might be the baseline for 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: These five college football teams will start the season outside the Top 25, but they won't be there long

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish

Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Teams#Kansas State#American Football#The Nittany Lions
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Stanford University
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

567K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy