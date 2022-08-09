ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned Sports and Event Facility Poised to Put Coatesville Back on the Map

Coatesville officials believe the National Sports and Events Center will put the city back on the map.Image via IDG Development.

IDG Development is set to build a new $50 million facility in Coatesville called the National Sports and Events Center, which officials are hoping will put the city back on the map, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.

The multi-purpose complex will be constructed on the 26.3-acre site on West Lincoln Highway formerly known as the Flats.

“All of these amenities and different uses for it is just going to be a tremendous asset for the city of Coatesville,” said City Manager James Logan.

The development is just one in a growing number of projects — including the highly-anticipated Coatesville train station — that are heralding a period of revitalization and redevelopment in a city that has seen six decades of population decline and economic decay.

The new center will, in addition to sports and event spaces, also include an indoor velodrome — a first of its kind on the East Coast. The goal is to make the bicycle track a hub for Olympic-level competitions. A supportive retail space, a sports medicine provider, and a hotel are also part of the project.

Read more about the National Sports and Events Center at WHYY.

