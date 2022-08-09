Penn State ‘snubbed’ in preseason coaches poll; how the Lions D will change under Manny Diaz, and more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pete Thamel, ESPN: Four coaches on the hottest seats ahead of 2022 season
ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel announced four coaches who are on the hot seat for the 2022 season. They are Scott Frost, Bryan Harsin, Herm Edwards, and Geoff Collins. As college football becomes a bigger business, expectations are higher for coaches. In particular, Power 5 coaches have high standards...
NFL Draft Profile: Sean Clifford, Quarterback, Penn State Nittany Lions
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Penn State QB Sean Clifford
College football rankings: Teams snubbed in Coaches Poll Top 25
College football rankings aren't an exact science, and teams that should be included in the top 25 aren't, while some that are don't belong. That seems to be the case with just about every Coaches Poll that comes out, including the recent preseason top 25 rankings that were recently announced. One ...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia
Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This or That? Mid-Penn field hockey players challenged in game of choice at PennLive Media Day: video
PennLive media day sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central Pa. and Members1st, took place at Cumberland Valley High School this year in an all-day event, welcoming several teams throughout the Commonwealth.
What's Up With The Penn State Decommits?
Three prospects have decommitted from Penn State's 2023 recruiting class since July. Is a trend line forming?
Six Miami Hurricanes Football Commits Make List of SI99 Rankings for Class of 2023
Six Miami Hurricanes Football Commits Make List of SI99 Rankings for Class of 2023, Four in the Top 50
FOX Sports
Big Ten football: Can Ohio State, Ryan Day win it all?
Here are my top five storylines for the Big Ten heading into the 2022 college football season. 1. Will Ohio State and Ryan Day win their first national title together?. Despite Michigan earning both its first Big Ten title and its first victory over Ohio State since 2011 last season, the Buckeyes are the team best positioned to win the 2022 Big Ten title.
RELATED PEOPLE
Penn State scores four-star wide receiver commitment for Class of 2023
What better way to rebound from losing a four-star recruit than by adding another? Penn State did just that on Wednesday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, from Virginia. Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a post on his Instagram account. Taylor ultimately chose Penn State over South Carolina, which had been predicted as the favorite according to the 247Sports crystal ball predictions in recent weeks. Virginia Tech was the other top school in the running, but James Franklin managed to win a recruiting battle against his former assistant and new Virginia Tech head coach...
Ohio State Commits, Targets Littered Among Preseason SI99 Recruiting Rankings
Seven future Buckeyes made SI All-American’s initial list of the nation’s top senior football prospects.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Dave Revsine impressed by transfer WR in Penn State camp
Big Ten Network analyst Dave Revsine recently visited Penn State camp and liked what he saw from a newcomer with the Nittany Lions. Revsine said the skill positions on James Franklin’s squad were impressive in general, but Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley especially stood out. Penn State...
Warchant TV: Randy Shannon on FSU linebackers, defensive intensity at preseason practice
FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon met with reporters following Tuesday’s practice to assess the play of his segment after 11 sessions of preseason camp. Shannon says the addition of Tatum Bethune has strengthened the unit and DJ Lundy’s body transformation has been an added boon. ***SPECIAL OFFER: Get...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0