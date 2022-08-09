ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State ‘snubbed’ in preseason coaches poll; how the Lions D will change under Manny Diaz, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia

Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
FOX Sports

Big Ten football: Can Ohio State, Ryan Day win it all?

Here are my top five storylines for the Big Ten heading into the 2022 college football season. 1. Will Ohio State and Ryan Day win their first national title together?. Despite Michigan earning both its first Big Ten title and its first victory over Ohio State since 2011 last season, the Buckeyes are the team best positioned to win the 2022 Big Ten title.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State scores four-star wide receiver commitment for Class of 2023

What better way to rebound from losing a four-star recruit than by adding another? Penn State did just that on Wednesday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, from Virginia. Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a post on his Instagram account. Taylor ultimately chose Penn State over South Carolina, which had been predicted as the favorite according to the 247Sports crystal ball predictions in recent weeks. Virginia Tech was the other top school in the running, but James Franklin managed to win a recruiting battle against his former assistant and new Virginia Tech head coach...
