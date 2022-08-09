Penn State ‘snubbed’ in preseason coaches poll; how the Lions D will change under Manny Diaz, and more

What better way to rebound from losing a four-star recruit than by adding another? Penn State did just that on Wednesday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, from Virginia. Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a post on his Instagram account. Taylor ultimately chose Penn State over South Carolina, which had been predicted as the favorite according to the 247Sports crystal ball predictions in recent weeks. Virginia Tech was the other top school in the running, but James Franklin managed to win a recruiting battle against his former assistant and new Virginia Tech head coach...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO