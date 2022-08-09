ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland County, VA

Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lE2rO_0hAIfi3f00

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The winding road of Royal Virginian Golf Course’s post-golf existence has taken yet another turn. A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial for those who have died from COVID. Behind the idea is Arlene Simmons, whose nonprofit Humanitarian Ambassadors of America Community Development Corp. bought 151 of Royal Virginian’s acres in late May for $750,000. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Goochland County, VA
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Covid
NBC12

Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Strong winds from Wednesday night’s thunderstorm caused minor damage to a business in Chesterfield County. Several drivers caught video of what looks like a tornado, but NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Frieden says it’s a gustnado. “When you see it, it’s like, that’s a tornado, but...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Boomer Magazine

Bistro 804 in Richmond’s West End

Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook makes his way to Bistro 804, where embracing the Central Virginia area code provide just a small part of the neighborhood appeal. He stumbles upon a long-lost friend, makes a new friend, and finds a new favorite restaurant. I’ve been hearing friends and...
RICHMOND, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy