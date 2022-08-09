Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Wednesday afternoon crash at Southwind, Seth Child injures 3
MANHATTAN - Just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the scene of a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Seth Child and Southwind Roads in Manhattan. After investigation, Riley County Police Department determined a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 23-year old Rebecca Lazarus of Manhattan...
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
Fire west of MHK damages baler, destroys prairie hay meadow
RILEY COUNTY - A baler caught fire on Thursday afternoon, destroying approximately 2 acres of prairie hay meadow west of Manhattan. Shortly before 4:30 pm, Riley County Fire District #1 was dispatched to the 6600 block of Anderson Avenue on the report of an out of control fire caused by a baler malfunction.
WIBW
Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.
WIBW
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
Manhattan man hospitalized after crash during u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Geary County. According to the Sheriff's Office, a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by Zane Rains of Manhattan was southbound near the intersection of U.S. 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road. The Chevy struck a 2022...
Resident escapes early morning fire in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A resident at 1619 SW Fillmore Street escaped their home Thursday morning and waited for the Topeka Fire Department to extinguish a fire that did more than $20,000 damage. Just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from a two-story home. They searched the home but found […]
WIBW
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
Blaze destroys $36,000 worth of hay bales south of Salina
What a driver on Interstate 135 believed was a structure fire early this morning south of Salina turned out to be a hay bale fire. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a driver on I-135 saw a large fire in the 8000 block of Centennial Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Thursday. The driver pulled off the highway and discovered that a stack of 360 square hay bales was on fire.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. officials arrest one person in Thursday morning ATM theft, chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials have arrested one suspect who is believed to have been involved in the early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn and a resulting police chase. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked residents from SW Fairlawn rd. to SW Urish Rd....
K-9 apprehends Salina man after pursuit in northern part of city
A pursuit through the northern part of the city ended early this morning when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who was then fleeing on foot. The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Before the officer could initiate a stop, the car accelerated away from the scene and the officer began a pursuit of the car through parts of north Salina.
Fatality car crash reported near Wamego
POTTAWATOMIE (KSNT) – One person has been killed in a car crash near Wamego on Wednesday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were sent to the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Highway 24 and Airport Road in Pottawatomie County around 5:30 p.m. At least one person has reportedly been […]
2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
Deputies work a two vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
WIBW
RCPD searching for man who stole $900 in clothing from Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a man who stole about $900 worth of clothes from the Manhattan Target on Wednesday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to Target at 800 Commons Pl. in Manhattan.
WIBW
More details surface after man with rifle attempted to enter N Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received the official complaint filed against Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, for his July 22 arrest outside a Topeka Walmart with a semi-automatic rifle. We reported on July 25 that additional counts had been filed against Eichelberger. Today we got those official documents. Eichelberger...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
WIBW
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
Teenager injured in e-scooter crash, Sunday morning, in MHK
MANHATTAN - Around 6:15 am on Sunday, August 7th, Riley County Police Department, with assistance from Riley County EMS and the Manhattan Fire Department; responded to the 3500 block of Hudson Circle on the report of a e-scooter crash. When crews arrived on the scene they located 18-year old Dayana...
