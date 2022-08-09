Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
brewpublic.com
The Weekend in Beer – Beginning August 11, 2022
Another weekend of fun and funky beer events begins on Thursday with the return of Oregon’s oldest craft beer funk fest, Puckerfest. Held at Belmont Station on Stark and SE 45th Ave. in Portland, this mini-fest will feature a slew of fermentation classics on Thursday from Alesong Brewing and Blending, Double Mountain Brewery and pFriem Family Brewers.
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
kptv.com
Sandy High School baseball heading to Babe Ruth World Series
SANDY Ore. (KPTV) – The Sandy Pack Baseball Team is headed east to the Babe Ruth World Series. Prior to taking off to chase down a dream in Virginia, the 15u boys had FOX 12′s Nick Krupke out to practice in the shadow of Mt. Hood. “This year...
The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition
Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
brewpublic.com
Portland Hot Sauce Expo Returns August 13 – 14, 2022
The past two summers have seemed a bit tame but this will change this coming weekend when the 5th Annual Portland Hot Sauce Expo spices things up. Presented by High River Sauces, the Portland Hot Sauce Expo is ready to spice up the mouths and stomachs of Portland residents when it returns from a two-year COVID induced slumber. The Hot Sauce Expo will take place at the OMSI Center Bridge Lot, just south of OMSI, on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 from 10:00am – 6:00pm each day.
WWEEK
What to Do This Week (Aug 10-16, 2022)
The chef from Northeast Portland’s celebrated but now closed Aviary will helm the kitchen at Fullerton Wines’ next pairing dinner. Sarah Pliner is known for coupling French techniques with Southeast Asian flavors and Northwest seasonal ingredients. That’s led to a delightfully eclectic menu that includes everything from a miso black cod to a pork belly watermelon tea sandwich to braised rabbit with confit tomatoes in a white wine and cream sauce. Fullerton Wines, 1966 NW Pettygrove St., 503-477-7848, fullertonwines.com/event-calendar. 5-9 pm Thursday, Aug. 11. $60.
kptv.com
Cracker Barrel abruptly closes after four years on Hayden Island
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Cracker Barrel signs have been taken down and the windows are boarded up. After four years on Hayden Island, the restaurant chain called it quits there Monday and neighbors are disappointed. “I was surprised, they always seem to have a lot of people there eating,”...
KGW
Rolling thunder & Lightning in South Salem
Rolling thunder and lightning in Salem, Ore. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: DiAnne Sherwood.
Beer truck blocks SW Portland road early Wednesday morning
A Budweiser truck jackknifed Wednesday morning, blocking SW Garden Home Road.
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
SOLVE, Subaru team for 1st-ever Willamette River cleanup
SOLVE is calling all boaters, kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders and other to help clean up the Willamette River on August 20.
Another locomotive for the Oregon Rail Heritage Center?
The Oregon Historical Society is seeking a new home the 1920s industrial steam engine based in Prineville. The Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI is in the running to get another historic steam locomotive. The nonprofit working museum currently maintains three city of Portland-owned steam locomotives. Now it is under consideration by the Oregon Historical Society to become the new owner of the Mount Emily Shay, a logging locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for 30 years. Prineville can no longer afford it, however, and has asked OHS to find it a new home....
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
How a Portland ‘lesbian bar for everyone’ closed after one day
The queue spanned the block when Portland’s first self-identified lesbian bar in over a decade opened its doors July 1. Named for a radical 20th-century feminist and physician who called the city home, Doc Marie’s promised to be “for everyone.”. It closed the next day. Two managers...
kptv.com
Portland is the most sustainable city in the U.S., according to a new study
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new study has revealed Portland to be the most sustainable city in the United States. The study commissioned by travel blog ParkSleepFly analyzed 50 of the most visited cities in the US on the total carbon footprint per person, to reveal the destinations with the lowest carbon footprint.
Oregon City disqualifies Leslie Wright for November ballot
Mayoral candidate hasn't lived in the city for the required 12 months, city recorder writes.Oregon City mayoral candidate Leslie Wright was deemed ineligible for the November ballot because he allegedly failed to prove that he was a resident of the city for at least 12 months prior to the election date, as required by city charter. Oregon City officials have notified Wright of the potential issues with him qualifying for the election while carrying a Washington state driver's license. On July 25, he obtained an Oregon temporary driver's license that lists an Oregon City address. While this new license...
Channel 6000
Extended forecast: Temperature outlook trending towards another heat spell
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Don’t fret, all you warm-weather lovers — despite some thunderstorms rolling through Oregon on Tuesday, we still have plenty of summer left in the tank to enjoy. There are 44 days until astronomical fall, but who’s counting? There will be minimal counting in...
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
kptv.com
More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
