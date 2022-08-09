Read full article on original website
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?
The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
etftrends.com
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Lackluster Q2, Negative Guidance Drags on Hotel ETF
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares plunged, pulling down hotel-related exchange traded funds, after the cruise line’s second-quarter results missed expectations and warned of continued losses until next year. On Tuesday, the Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) fell 2.2% and the AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ)...
NASDAQ
More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$1.8m worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares last year
Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) stock rose 4.6% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.8m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$258, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry issues a grim warning about runaway consumer debt - and says the stock-market rally won't last
Michael Burry warned Americans are loading up on credit-card debt in response to inflation. Burry expects consumers to run out of cash within months, hitting company profits and the economy. The "Big Short" investor cautioned the recent rebound in tech stocks was unlikely to last. Michael Burry rang the alarm...
Partner Communications Clocks 2% Revenue Growth In Q2
Partner Communications Company Ltd PTNR reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $245 million. Service revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $202 million, and Equipment revenue fell 20% Y/Y to $44 million. Service revenues for the cellular segment increased 9% Y/Y to $131 million, and the fixed-line segment rose...
Why This Tempur Sealy Analyst Is Bullish On Mattress Maker's 'Solid Growth Story'
Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX is well positioned to generate above industry average growth due to its company-specific initiatives, according to Goldman Sachs. The Tempur Sealy Analyst: Susan Maklari initiated coverage of Tempur Sealy with a Buy rating and $34 price target. The Tempur Sealy Takeaways: The company is likely...
Toast Shares Soar On Q2 Performance, Raised FY22 Guidance
Toast Inc TOST reported second-quarter Revenue increased by 58% year-over-year to $675 million, beating the consensus of $651.28 million. EPS for the quarter was $(0.11), an improvement form $(0.64) in 2Q21. Total locations increased over 40% Y/Y to ~68,000. ARR as of June 30, 2022, was $787 million, up 59%...
DHT Maritime (DHT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DHT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) and Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) have finalised an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO), the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a merger of Canada's biggest telecom companies.
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Pan American Silver (PAAS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -121.43%. A quarter...
via.news
United Microelectronics Stock Was Up By 4.72% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Microelectronics rising 4.72% to $6.99 on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s...
NASDAQ
Analysts Just Slashed Their Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EPS Numbers
Today is shaping up negative for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Following the latest downgrade,...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock increased by 53.7% to $3.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 268.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
via.news
USD Partners LP, And National Health Investors, And Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – USD Partners LP (USDP), National Health Investors (NHI), Philip Morris International (PM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 USD Partners LP (USDP) 5.36 -1.65% 9.18% 2022-07-26 13:12:07. 2 National Health Investors (NHI) 62.13...
pulse2.com
BARK (BARK) Q1 2023 Earnings Results
BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q1 2023 Financial Highlights. — Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $131.2 million, approximately $1.2 million better than the Company’s first...
Brookfield Asset Mgmt Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call On August 11, 2022 At 10:00 AM ET
Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on August 11, 2022, to discuss Q2 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What...
tipranks.com
AutoCanada Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Records Solid Top-Line Growth
Strength across all business areas and robust inorganic growth drove AutoCanada’s encouraging earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Car dealership operator AutoCanada Inc. (TSE: ACQ) recently reported impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. The company recorded the highest second-quarter revenues in its history. The strength in the earnings results should positively support the company’s share price, which was up 1.6% on August 10.
Chile's Cencosud posts Q2 net loss of $21.9 million
SANTIAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud (CENCOSUD.SN) on Thursday said its net lossin the second quarter was of $21.9 million. Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported that its overall revenue increased 22% year-on-year to $3.812 billion.
