Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul Ghani
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
ksl.com
Video shows Salt Lake police shooting gunman following reports of fire
SALT LAKE CITY — "Let me see your hands! Drop the gun. Drop the gun. Drop the gun!" a Salt Lake police officer yells repeatedly at a man holding a shotgun. Moments later, two officers fire 11 to 12 shots, injuring the gunman and causing him to run back into his house,
SLCPD reveal footage of arrest turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body cam footage of an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) involving Megan Joyce Mohn that took place on January 11. SLCPD initially activated the OICI Protocol on July 30 after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mohn’s death a […]
kslnewsradio.com
Woman warns of being followed at local store, police say you should report it
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A Utah woman says she was followed by two suspicious men at an area Target recently. Cottonwood Heights Police say they want you to report it when things like that happen — even if you think it’s not worth law enforcement’s time. This...
kslnewsradio.com
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
ksl.com
Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
kslnewsradio.com
Car fire, explosions, temporarily shut down I-15 in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah — A car’s mechanical malfunction led to a car fire, then a grassfire, and then explosions on northbound I-15 in Davis County on Thursday. The Utah Highway Patrol said a car pulled to the side of the northbound freeway near 1800 North in Sunset after the driver heard a loud noise in the engine. Sgt. Cam Roden said the car soon caught fire and that those inside the car were able to escape without injury.
Parents, girlfriend of South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested
The parents and girlfriend of suspects wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide have been arrested for allegedly helping the group escape.
Gephardt Daily
Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe. The line was...
ksl.com
Police identify man killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday
DRAPER — Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, as 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. Rowland was deceased...
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Tooele houses struck by lightning in yesterday’s storm
TOOELE, Utah — Two houses were struck by lightning Wednesday night during a thunderstorm. Officials said there were no injuries, but some damage. Deputy Fire Chief Jed Colovich from the Tooele City Fire Department said one house had damage to its electrical outlets. The other house had damage to its sprinkler timer.
Salt Lake City opens ‘review’ into death of man officers refused to help
Salt Lake City and Salt Lake City Police Department administrators have opened a “review” into the death of Ryan Outlaw as a result of a FOX 13 News investigation published last week.
kjzz.com
Shooting suspect identified in West Valley City officer-involved critical incident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified a suspect who was hospitalized during an officer-involved incident in West Valley City Sunday afternoon. 40-year-old Mitchell Halsey, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and assault. The incident occurred at 1500 West and 3500 South as officers...
Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
Semi-truck hauling sand rolls on I-15 in Lehi, crews on scene
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a semi-truck crash in Lehi on Wednesday morning. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says crash happened at the southbound on-ramp to I-15, at milepost 284. The truck was towing two trailers of sand when the truck and the first trailer rolled over, blocking lanes. Fortunately, only […]
KSLTV
Search continues for Utah man shot at during police confrontation, abduction
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — An evening shoplifting call Tuesday turned into police shooting at a car with a 5-year-old child in the back seat and a driver that authorities are still searching for Wednesday. Police fired multiple shots at a red Acura Tuesday night when the driver — 29-year-old...
WATCH: UHP Trooper maneuvers T-Bone collision
UTAH (ABC4) – In an attempt to recruit Troops who can think on fast feet, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shared a video of an officer who was in the right place at the right time in order to prevent a potentially horrible outcome. In the dashcam footage provided by UHP, the Trooper’s vehicle is […]
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD very interested in porch pirate
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are very intent on capturing a particular porch pirate in South Salt Lake. “Help us identify this person,” reads the post on the South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page. “He was last seen stealing a...
kjzz.com
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
