SUNSET, Utah — A car’s mechanical malfunction led to a car fire, then a grassfire, and then explosions on northbound I-15 in Davis County on Thursday. The Utah Highway Patrol said a car pulled to the side of the northbound freeway near 1800 North in Sunset after the driver heard a loud noise in the engine. Sgt. Cam Roden said the car soon caught fire and that those inside the car were able to escape without injury.

DAVIS COUNTY, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO