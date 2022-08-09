Summary Investors probably shouldn't count pennies regarding Palantir and its earnings results. Instead, we should focus on the big picture and consider that Palantir expanded its commercial customer count in the U.S. by 250% YoY. Palantir is a dominant, monopolistic style company with significant competitive advantages, an extremely long growth runway, and excellent profitability potential. As the company continues to expand operations, grow revenues, and improve profitability, its share price should appreciate considerably in the coming years. This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO