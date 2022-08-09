ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coinjournal.net

Crypto futures exchange CoinFLEX has filed for restructuring in Seychelles

CoinFLEX, a renowned crypto futures exchange, has filed for restructuring in a Seychelles court. This comes two months after the exchange temporarily halted withdrawals before allowing a limited withdrawal mid-last month. The recent move with filing for restructuring is part of the exchange’s efforts to address a shortfall caused by...
CURRENCIES
srnnews.com

Ripple Labs interested in bankrupt crypto lender Celsius’ assets

(Reuters) -San Francisco-based blockchain payments company Ripple Labs Inc, which is embroiled in a high-profile battle with the U.S. securities regulator, is interested in potentially purchasing assets of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, according to a company spokesperson. “We are interested in learning about Celsius and its assets, and whether...
BUSINESS
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
Hackernoon

How Crowdfunding Impacts the Crypto Market

Crowdfunding is a process where an organization raises funds for their project by asking the public directly instead of going to institutional investors. Crowdfunding is a process where an organization raises funds for their project by asking the public directly instead of going to institutional investors. When it comes to the cryptocurrency market, crowdfunding has grown to become one of the most important parts of the ecosystem.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock announces the launch of a new private spot Bitcoin trust

According to a new blog post on Thursday, BlackRock, the world's largest asset management overseeing over$10 trillion in total assets, launched a new private spot Bitcoin (BTC) trust. The fund is only available to U.S. institutional investors and seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin, less the expenses and liabilities of the trust. In explaining the decision, BlackRock said:
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Report Shows Hackers Launder $540M Through Crypto RenBridge Platform

Decentralization is a unique feature for cryptocurrency that removes the interference of third parties in crypto-asset transactions. While it could be an advantage in most cases for investors and other participants, it could limit fraud detection. In the cryptocurrency industry, there have been lots of incidents of hacks, scams, frauds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crowdfundinsider.com

US Department of Treasury Targets Another Crypto Mixer as Tornado Cash Gets Sanctioned

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has targeted another crypto mixer by sanctioning Tornado Cash. Most recently, in May, OFAC sanctioned Blender.io, a mixer that is said to be utilized by North Korea for its “malicious cyber activities and money-laundering of stolen virtual currency.”
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Palantir: Taking Over The World

Summary Investors probably shouldn't count pennies regarding Palantir and its earnings results. Instead, we should focus on the big picture and consider that Palantir expanded its commercial customer count in the U.S. by 250% YoY. Palantir is a dominant, monopolistic style company with significant competitive advantages, an extremely long growth runway, and excellent profitability potential. As the company continues to expand operations, grow revenues, and improve profitability, its share price should appreciate considerably in the coming years. This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
STOCKS
torquenews.com

Musk Just Sold Billions of Tesla Shares Nicely Timing His Sale

A recently released SEC filing revealed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold approximately 7.9 million TSLA shares worth $6.9 billion after the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting on August 4. According to Teslarati Musk’s recent Form 4 filings were split into six transactions between August 5 to August 9, 2022.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Billionaire Huobi Founder Seeks To Sell ~60% Of His Stake: Bloomberg

The founder of Huobi Group, Leon Li, is in negotiations to sell his majority stake in the cryptocurrency exchange for up to $3 billion, reported Bloomberg. According to people familiar with the situation, the Chinese crypto-mogul has held talks with a variety of bankers about selling about 60% of the business.
MARKETS

