Related
coinjournal.net
Crypto futures exchange CoinFLEX has filed for restructuring in Seychelles
CoinFLEX, a renowned crypto futures exchange, has filed for restructuring in a Seychelles court. This comes two months after the exchange temporarily halted withdrawals before allowing a limited withdrawal mid-last month. The recent move with filing for restructuring is part of the exchange’s efforts to address a shortfall caused by...
srnnews.com
Ripple Labs interested in bankrupt crypto lender Celsius’ assets
(Reuters) -San Francisco-based blockchain payments company Ripple Labs Inc, which is embroiled in a high-profile battle with the U.S. securities regulator, is interested in potentially purchasing assets of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, according to a company spokesperson. “We are interested in learning about Celsius and its assets, and whether...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
How Crowdfunding Impacts the Crypto Market
Crowdfunding is a process where an organization raises funds for their project by asking the public directly instead of going to institutional investors. Crowdfunding is a process where an organization raises funds for their project by asking the public directly instead of going to institutional investors. When it comes to the cryptocurrency market, crowdfunding has grown to become one of the most important parts of the ecosystem.
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock announces the launch of a new private spot Bitcoin trust
According to a new blog post on Thursday, BlackRock, the world's largest asset management overseeing over$10 trillion in total assets, launched a new private spot Bitcoin (BTC) trust. The fund is only available to U.S. institutional investors and seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin, less the expenses and liabilities of the trust. In explaining the decision, BlackRock said:
u.today
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair to Be Listed by Pantera Capital-Backed Crypto Exchange
VALR, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by American hedge fund Pantera Capital, has announced that its users will be able to trade meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) against the USDC Dollar (USDC) stablecoin in the coming weeks. On Aug. 16, VALR will add support for ETH/USDC and BNB/USDC trading pairs. In...
bitcoinist.com
Report Shows Hackers Launder $540M Through Crypto RenBridge Platform
Decentralization is a unique feature for cryptocurrency that removes the interference of third parties in crypto-asset transactions. While it could be an advantage in most cases for investors and other participants, it could limit fraud detection. In the cryptocurrency industry, there have been lots of incidents of hacks, scams, frauds,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Entrepreneurs Bankman-Fried, Sun in Talks to Buy Majority of Huobi Global Exchange: Report
Leon Li, founder of crypto exchange Huobi Global, is in talks to sell a majority stake in the company in a transaction that would value the firm at $3 billion or more, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Li is looking to sell almost 60% of the firm, and has held preliminary...
crowdfundinsider.com
US Department of Treasury Targets Another Crypto Mixer as Tornado Cash Gets Sanctioned
The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has targeted another crypto mixer by sanctioning Tornado Cash. Most recently, in May, OFAC sanctioned Blender.io, a mixer that is said to be utilized by North Korea for its “malicious cyber activities and money-laundering of stolen virtual currency.”
coingeek.com
CoinFLEX files for restructuring after Roger Ver allegedly fails to pay margin call
Digital currency exchange CoinFLEX hit the headlines in June after it paused withdrawals amidst a wave of liquidations and bankruptcies that shook the industry to its core. The exchange claimed that BCH leader Roger Ver had failed to make a margin call on a $47 million loan, meaning it was unable to honor withdrawals.
biztoc.com
Palantir: Taking Over The World
Summary Investors probably shouldn't count pennies regarding Palantir and its earnings results. Instead, we should focus on the big picture and consider that Palantir expanded its commercial customer count in the U.S. by 250% YoY. Palantir is a dominant, monopolistic style company with significant competitive advantages, an extremely long growth runway, and excellent profitability potential. As the company continues to expand operations, grow revenues, and improve profitability, its share price should appreciate considerably in the coming years. This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
torquenews.com
Musk Just Sold Billions of Tesla Shares Nicely Timing His Sale
A recently released SEC filing revealed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold approximately 7.9 million TSLA shares worth $6.9 billion after the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting on August 4. According to Teslarati Musk’s recent Form 4 filings were split into six transactions between August 5 to August 9, 2022.
Billionaire Huobi Founder Seeks To Sell ~60% Of His Stake: Bloomberg
The founder of Huobi Group, Leon Li, is in negotiations to sell his majority stake in the cryptocurrency exchange for up to $3 billion, reported Bloomberg. According to people familiar with the situation, the Chinese crypto-mogul has held talks with a variety of bankers about selling about 60% of the business.
cryptobriefing.com
Metaverse Coin Tamadoge Raises $1 Million Midway Through Its Beta Sale
Tamadoge, the play-to-earn Metaverse meme coin, has raised $1 million after just 12 days of its beta sale. The beta sale began on July 25 and is scheduled to run until August 31, but will finish before then when the $2 million hard cap is reached. The Tamadoge Beta Sale.
Amazon and Waitrose ban customer for complaints and returning too much
Retailers can bar shoppers for – in their view – returning too many items or making too many complaints, as Nannette Herbert has discovered. Herbert told Guardian Money she has been banned by a number of retailers – including Amazon and Waitrose – for making complaints and refund requests.
