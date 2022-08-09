ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WNDU

Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire narrowly misses truck driver traveling on I-80 in NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A truck driver was shot at while driving on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon near the Illinois-Indiana border. Someone inside a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates opened fire at the truck driver around 2:52 p.m. less than a mile east of the state border, according to Indiana State Police.
wdrb.com

Public Health Commission outlines more than 30 recommendations for state of Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year of discussions, an Indiana commission has some new ideas on how to improve public health. In a more than 100-page report, the Governor's Public Health Commission outlined several recommendations for the state. "This impacts every citizen across the state. It impacts our local...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

A win for trans kids everywhere

Elated. That’s how those of us who work with trans youth felt when we heard that Indiana cannot ban trans girls from girls youth sports. A judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in a case filed by the ACLU of Indiana, requiring that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her […] The post A win for trans kids everywhere appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
beckersdental.com

Indiana attorney general reaches $2M settlement with dental practice accused of falsely charging patients

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a former chain of dental clinics accused of charging patients for treatments that were not administered. ImmediaDent allegedly took money from patients for anticipated services before closing in March 2020. The state's attorney general's office...
95.3 MNC

Concerns for power in the state is not going away

An April warning that power companies might run out of power this summer hasn’t come to pass, But the organization that oversees the Midwest’s power grid says those concerns aren’t going away. The Carmel-based Midcontinent Independent System Operator monitors power generation and transmission in all or part...
103GBF

Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?

How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.

