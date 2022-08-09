Read full article on original website
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
WNDU
Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
McKnight's
Owners of nearly half of Indiana’s nursing homes sued over refusal to share financial information
A new lawsuit alleges that eight Indiana hospitals — owners of 250 of the state’s 527 nursing homes — are violating state open record laws by withholding information on extra public funding doled out to them through the Medicaid system. The supplemental Medicaid dollars are distributed to...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana explosion kills three people, destroys 39 homes
Three people are dead after a massive explosion in Indiana. The blast damaged over 30 homes, and federal investigators are now trying to piece together the cause.
Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
AOL Corp
Column: Eli Lilly assails Indiana antiabortion law — after plying its supporters with campaign funds
Last month, I wrote that the surge in antiabortion laws in red states might induce working professionals to refuse job offers in those states or even produce a flood of exits. The evidence then was largely anecdotal. Now, thanks to the giant pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly & Co., there's hard evidence that we stand on the water's edge.
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows nearly 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTVF
Indiana state police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop
An Indiana State Patrol officer is in critical condition after she was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday and a suspect is hospitalized after officers shot him, according to police. Sgt. Scott Keegan said the officer made a traffic stop in that area and during that time, a suspect pulled...
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire narrowly misses truck driver traveling on I-80 in NW Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A truck driver was shot at while driving on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon near the Illinois-Indiana border. Someone inside a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates opened fire at the truck driver around 2:52 p.m. less than a mile east of the state border, according to Indiana State Police.
wdrb.com
Public Health Commission outlines more than 30 recommendations for state of Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year of discussions, an Indiana commission has some new ideas on how to improve public health. In a more than 100-page report, the Governor's Public Health Commission outlined several recommendations for the state. "This impacts every citizen across the state. It impacts our local...
Indiana ranks number one for infrastructure in CNBC’s Top States for Business report
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
A win for trans kids everywhere
Elated. That’s how those of us who work with trans youth felt when we heard that Indiana cannot ban trans girls from girls youth sports. A judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in a case filed by the ACLU of Indiana, requiring that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her […] The post A win for trans kids everywhere appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
beckersdental.com
Indiana attorney general reaches $2M settlement with dental practice accused of falsely charging patients
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a former chain of dental clinics accused of charging patients for treatments that were not administered. ImmediaDent allegedly took money from patients for anticipated services before closing in March 2020. The state's attorney general's office...
95.3 MNC
Concerns for power in the state is not going away
An April warning that power companies might run out of power this summer hasn’t come to pass, But the organization that oversees the Midwest’s power grid says those concerns aren’t going away. The Carmel-based Midcontinent Independent System Operator monitors power generation and transmission in all or part...
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
Indiana dog wins Shelter Hero Dog award, has a shot at being named 2022 American Hero Dog
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana dog was named this year's Shelter Hero Dog, putting him in a pack of seven of the nation's best pups and giving the good boy a chance at being crowned this year's 2022 American Hero Dog — a title that's been dubbed "the highest honor in all the canine world" by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
Inside Indiana Business
Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?
If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
