DIY Photography
The View-Remaster is a digitising scanner for old View-Master reels to watch them on modern tech
I’ve spoken about the View-Master here on DIYP before. In fact, as recently as the Kandao QooCam EGO review I posted a few weeks ago. It’s something that many of my generation and older look back on with fondness and wonder. While positively primitive by today’s standards, being able to see images in 3D was amazing to us as kids back then and it still fascinates me today.
Meta tries to resurrect Portal devices as secondary monitors
In a nutshell: Meta's Portal displays weren't successful as standalone video calling devices, but the company isn't wholly killing them off. Some models can now work as secondary screens for PCs. Their future may depend on their advantages over tablets and traditional PC monitors. On Wednesday, Meta announced that two...
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
TechCrunch
WhatsApp is adding new privacy options, including screenshot blocking and a stealth mode
WhatsApp will introduce an option for users to privately use the app without being visibly online, something it calls “online presence control.” The feature, which rolls out to everyone this month, will let WhatsApp users curate which contacts can see their online status while hiding it from others. The list of contacts who can view your online status doesn’t have a cap and you can swap people in and out at any time. The company says that the update will come to both its desktop and mobile app offerings.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
China regulator says Alibaba, Tencent have submitted app algorithm details
SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's top internet watchdog said on Friday tech giants such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group have submitted details of algorithms used in some of their products, complying with a drive by authorities to tighten oversight of platform algorithms.
ValueWalk
Searches For ‘Sell My House’ Hits Its Highest Point In U.S. Internet History
Analysis of Google search data reveals that searches for ‘sell my house’ exploded 147% in the United States as of July 2022 – the highest level in internet history for America. This comes as Americans face rising property and rent costs, with fears of a recession looming.
makeuseof.com
Is Stray Launching VR Applications on Your Windows System? Here's Why & How to Fix It
The game of Stray contains a lot of mysteries that the player uncovers during gameplay. However, one strange occurrence that the developers didn't intend to cause was why Stray sometimes booted up VR applications alongside it, even though it's not a VR game. So, why does Stray sometimes launch a...
TechCrunch
Google launches a website version of its Read Along education app for children
The concept of the website is similar to the app: Children can learn to speak languages like English, Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Urdu by reading stories using Google’s speech recognition and text-to-speech text. A virtual assistant named Diya helps the children pronounce words if it detects they are struggling. Children can also ask Diya for help in speaking unknown words.
Engadget
The merged Google Meet app lets you host group Spotify and YouTube sessions
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Google's merger of Meet and Duo may be confusing, but it should deliver some useful upgrades in the bargain. The company has added a live sharing beta feature that lets users of the revamped Meet share Spotify and YouTube streams during chats. You can play games like Uno Mobile and Kahoot, too. The functionality will sound familiar if you've tried SharePlay, but you can't use Spotify or YouTube with Apple's media feature.
You can now sell your DALL-E 2 art, but it feels murky
Last month, one million subscribers on the DALL-E 2 waitlist were invited to start using this astonishing AI art generator and to begin selling the paintings their words create. Only now, as those including LinkedIn founder and tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman release their art for sale, are even more questions being raised about this new form of digital art.
TechRadar
How to get your brand ready for Web3 before your tech is
The opportunity is huge. The chance to build a vision of the web that is firmly in the hands of the people who use it every day. Web3 comes with a large amount of optimism for new use cases, new approaches, and new experiences. And the journey is well underway to delve into the retelling of the internet’s story that goes beyond 2022.
nationalinterest.org
Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity
Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
BBC
Meta's chatbot says the company 'exploits people'
Meta's new prototype chatbot has told the BBC that Mark Zuckerberg exploits its users for money. Meta says the chatbot uses artificial intelligence and can chat on "nearly any topic". Asked what the chatbot thought of the company's CEO and founder, it replied "our country is divided and he didn't...
Exclusive: World's first Microsoft Excel spreadsheet NFTs go on sale, with a twist
The world’s first Microsoft Excel-based NFT art collection has gone on sale as part of an effort to raise funds for the victims of the war in Ukraine. Commissioned by Datarails, a financial planning platform that integrates closely with Excel, the five pieces of pixel art include portraits of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other scenes from the conflict.
The Metaverse Report Preview
The metaverse can be considered any mixed-reality realm that, while rooted in real life, lets participants collaborate and transact in immersive virtual spaces via augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets and controllers. The metaverse has the potential to disrupt everything from business travel and the future of work to gaming, health and fitness, entertainment, marketing, and education. In our report, "The Metaverse," Insider Intelligence analysts break down the past, present, and future of the ethereal concept of the metaverse—and how virtual reality can push the boundaries of the real world. Simply enter your information to get an exclusive preview of "The Metaverse" report and to start receiving our eMarketer Daily newsletter, which provides data, insights, and perspective on the latest digital marketing and media trends, bolstered by our signature charts.
Google could soon let you launch cloud games directly from its search results
What just happened? In what is another sign that Google is absolutely not giving up on Stadia, the company appears to be running tests in which various cloud gaming services are integrated into its search results. And it's not just Stadia games that are involved; other services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, also appear to be part of the feature.
CNET
Yes, ISPs Really Can Throttle Your Internet Connection, Making Wi-Fi Slower
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're experiencing frustratingly slow internet speeds, the culprit could be an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues could require an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be due to something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
TechCrunch
Google Meet’s new feature lets users consume YouTube and Spotify together
It’s worth noting that Google already introduced some live-sharing features (e.g. watching YouTube videos together) to Duo back in February, and now it’s bringing them to Meet as the part of the merger. The live-sharing feature will let users watch YouTube videos together, for example, and listen to...
Google just made classic reverse-image search even harder to access
Google is in the process of pushing Lens to everyone, whether they like it or not. While the image search and analysis tool is incredibly useful on mobile for copying text, translating bits and pieces, and for scanning QR codes, the utility on desktop is a little more questionable — especially when it’s supposed to replace Google Images’ reverse-image searching capabilities of old. That’s exactly what Google has done now, with Google Images now defaulting to Google Lens when you upload an image rather than source or similar images searching.
