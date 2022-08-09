ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIY Photography

The View-Remaster is a digitising scanner for old View-Master reels to watch them on modern tech

I’ve spoken about the View-Master here on DIYP before. In fact, as recently as the Kandao QooCam EGO review I posted a few weeks ago. It’s something that many of my generation and older look back on with fondness and wonder. While positively primitive by today’s standards, being able to see images in 3D was amazing to us as kids back then and it still fascinates me today.
TechSpot

Meta tries to resurrect Portal devices as secondary monitors

In a nutshell: Meta's Portal displays weren't successful as standalone video calling devices, but the company isn't wholly killing them off. Some models can now work as secondary screens for PCs. Their future may depend on their advantages over tablets and traditional PC monitors. On Wednesday, Meta announced that two...
TechCrunch

WhatsApp is adding new privacy options, including screenshot blocking and a stealth mode

WhatsApp will introduce an option for users to privately use the app without being visibly online, something it calls “online presence control.” The feature, which rolls out to everyone this month, will let WhatsApp users curate which contacts can see their online status while hiding it from others. The list of contacts who can view your online status doesn’t have a cap and you can swap people in and out at any time. The company says that the update will come to both its desktop and mobile app offerings.
TechCrunch

Google launches a website version of its Read Along education app for children

The concept of the website is similar to the app: Children can learn to speak languages like English, Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Urdu by reading stories using Google’s speech recognition and text-to-speech text. A virtual assistant named Diya helps the children pronounce words if it detects they are struggling. Children can also ask Diya for help in speaking unknown words.
Engadget

The merged Google Meet app lets you host group Spotify and YouTube sessions

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Google's merger of Meet and Duo may be confusing, but it should deliver some useful upgrades in the bargain. The company has added a live sharing beta feature that lets users of the revamped Meet share Spotify and YouTube streams during chats. You can play games like Uno Mobile and Kahoot, too. The functionality will sound familiar if you've tried SharePlay, but you can't use Spotify or YouTube with Apple's media feature.
Creative Bloq

You can now sell your DALL-E 2 art, but it feels murky

Last month, one million subscribers on the DALL-E 2 waitlist were invited to start using this astonishing AI art generator and to begin selling the paintings their words create. Only now, as those including LinkedIn founder and tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman release their art for sale, are even more questions being raised about this new form of digital art.
TechRadar

How to get your brand ready for Web3 before your tech is

The opportunity is huge. The chance to build a vision of the web that is firmly in the hands of the people who use it every day. Web3 comes with a large amount of optimism for new use cases, new approaches, and new experiences. And the journey is well underway to delve into the retelling of the internet’s story that goes beyond 2022.
nationalinterest.org

Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity

Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
BBC

Meta's chatbot says the company 'exploits people'

Meta's new prototype chatbot has told the BBC that Mark Zuckerberg exploits its users for money. Meta says the chatbot uses artificial intelligence and can chat on "nearly any topic". Asked what the chatbot thought of the company's CEO and founder, it replied "our country is divided and he didn't...
TechRadar

Exclusive: World's first Microsoft Excel spreadsheet NFTs go on sale, with a twist

The world’s first Microsoft Excel-based NFT art collection has gone on sale as part of an effort to raise funds for the victims of the war in Ukraine. Commissioned by Datarails, a financial planning platform that integrates closely with Excel, the five pieces of pixel art include portraits of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other scenes from the conflict.
Business Insider

The Metaverse Report Preview

The metaverse can be considered any mixed-reality realm that, while rooted in real life, lets participants collaborate and transact in immersive virtual spaces via augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets and controllers. The metaverse has the potential to disrupt everything from business travel and the future of work to gaming, health and fitness, entertainment, marketing, and education. In our report, "The Metaverse," Insider Intelligence analysts break down the past, present, and future of the ethereal concept of the metaverse—and how virtual reality can push the boundaries of the real world. Simply enter your information to get an exclusive preview of "The Metaverse" report and to start receiving our eMarketer Daily newsletter, which provides data, insights, and perspective on the latest digital marketing and media trends, bolstered by our signature charts.
TechSpot

Google could soon let you launch cloud games directly from its search results

What just happened? In what is another sign that Google is absolutely not giving up on Stadia, the company appears to be running tests in which various cloud gaming services are integrated into its search results. And it's not just Stadia games that are involved; other services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, also appear to be part of the feature.
CNET

Yes, ISPs Really Can Throttle Your Internet Connection, Making Wi-Fi Slower

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're experiencing frustratingly slow internet speeds, the culprit could be an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues could require an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be due to something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
TechCrunch

Google Meet’s new feature lets users consume YouTube and Spotify together

It’s worth noting that Google already introduced some live-sharing features (e.g. watching YouTube videos together) to Duo back in February, and now it’s bringing them to Meet as the part of the merger. The live-sharing feature will let users watch YouTube videos together, for example, and listen to...
Android Police

Google just made classic reverse-image search even harder to access

Google is in the process of pushing Lens to everyone, whether they like it or not. While the image search and analysis tool is incredibly useful on mobile for copying text, translating bits and pieces, and for scanning QR codes, the utility on desktop is a little more questionable — especially when it’s supposed to replace Google Images’ reverse-image searching capabilities of old. That’s exactly what Google has done now, with Google Images now defaulting to Google Lens when you upload an image rather than source or similar images searching.
