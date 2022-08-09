Read full article on original website
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry issues a grim warning about runaway consumer debt - and says the stock-market rally won't last
Michael Burry warned Americans are loading up on credit-card debt in response to inflation. Burry expects consumers to run out of cash within months, hitting company profits and the economy. The "Big Short" investor cautioned the recent rebound in tech stocks was unlikely to last. Michael Burry rang the alarm...
Inseego MiFi® X PRO 5G UW hotspot now available at Verizon
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today introduced the new MiFi® X PRO 5G UW mobile hotspot, delivering the full range of 5G connectivity including C-Band, along with Wi-Fi 6 for performance that packs more power and flexibility into one of the market’s most trusted mobile hotspots for business — all while retaining its all-day battery life 1. The new MiFi® X PRO 5G UW is Verizon’s third generation 5G mobile hotspot by Inseego and now available to order in stores and online here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005099/en/ Connect from anywhere with the Inseego MiFi® X PRO 5G UW hotspot. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2
Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
Is the Best Growth Behind These Pandemic-Darling Stocks?
These companies kept consumers fed and entertained during the height of the pandemic, but times have changed.
Co-Diagnostics Looks To Expand Monkeypox Testing Amid Falling COVID-19 Test Revenues
Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX posted Q2 revenue of $5 million, down from $27.4 million a year ago, way below the consensus of $20.5 million, primarily due to lower demand for the Logix Smart COVID-19 Test. The company posted an operating loss of $(4.1) million compared to an operating income of $11.8...
