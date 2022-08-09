SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today introduced the new MiFi® X PRO 5G UW mobile hotspot, delivering the full range of 5G connectivity including C-Band, along with Wi-Fi 6 for performance that packs more power and flexibility into one of the market’s most trusted mobile hotspots for business — all while retaining its all-day battery life 1. The new MiFi® X PRO 5G UW is Verizon’s third generation 5G mobile hotspot by Inseego and now available to order in stores and online here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005099/en/ Connect from anywhere with the Inseego MiFi® X PRO 5G UW hotspot. (Photo: Business Wire)

