ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2

Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy