FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
WATCH: MLB player's phone falls out of pocket as he runs bases during game
Pittsburgh Pirates player Rodolfo Castro had his phone slip out of his pocket as he was sliding to third base during a game Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will catch for right-hander Miles Mikolas on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 8.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting ninth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Yardbarker
Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound
The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez handling designated hitting duties for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in Chicago's designated hitting spot after Franmil Reyes was sent to the bench. In a matchup against Reds' left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Velazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the...
Diamondbacks blow open close game in 7th to beat Pirates 9-3
PHOENIX (AP) — Emmanuel Rivera homered and hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help blow open a close game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3 on Thursday. Rivera started the season with Kansas City before being traded to Arizona at the deadline for right-hander Luke Weaver. Rivera, who homered in his third game with the Diamondbacks, added a solo shot off JR Brubaker in the fourth inning Thursday. “We’re still in that stage where we’re going to continue to work with him and guide him, push him in the right direction, but it was awfully nice that he had some success today,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “There were some key moments and he was the right guy in the right spot.” Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Arizona tied it on Alek Thomas’ bases-loaded groundout off Chase De Jong (4-1). Rivera followed with his double off Yerry De Los Santos and Daulton Varsho hit a three-run double high off the wall in center to put Arizona up 8-3.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Molina will move to the bench on Tuesday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and Colorado. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
Yardbarker
Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts
The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Video: Cardinals prospect hits extremely rare ‘home run cycle’
St. Louis Cardinals infield prospect Chandler Redmond made history on Wednesday with a performance that has yet to be accomplished in the major leagues. While a standard cycle in baseball occurs when a player hits a single, double, triple and home run in the same game, Redmond took that feat to a whole other level.
Cubs, Reds meet in Field of Dreams game
The field will be the star when the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds in the second annual “Field of
