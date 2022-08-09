Read full article on original website
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Stolen Puppy Found In Clewiston, But Woman Who Took It Is Still On The Run
An anonymous tip led authorities to Clewiston, where the dog was found safe and brought back to the pet store.
WPBF News 25
BMW driver that hit school bus in Wellington still on the loose, according to deputies
WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a BMW that struck a school bus in Wellington Thursday is still on the loose. However, they arrested one of the passengers for committing a fraudulent act at a bank in Wellington before the crash. Officials...
Deerfield Beach pier bomb threat unfounded, Sheriff’s Office says
Broward Sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported bomb threat at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier Thursday afternoon and determined there was no threat. The call reporting the threat at 200 NE 21st Ave. came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Deputies were preparing to leave the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Live cameras that stream footage of the pier and the beach and its underwater ...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at Wawa gas station under construction in Broward County
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fire erupted Thursday morning at a Wawa gas station that is under construction in Oakland Park. Sky 10 was above the scene at 1640 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 9:15 a.m. as firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames with water. It...
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
WPTV
Boca Raton man accused of groping 10-year-old girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall. Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges. The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to...
850wftl.com
Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
850wftl.com
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
cw34.com
Crash involving school bus and BMW near elementary school, one arrested for grand theft
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a speeding car in Wellington. The sheriff's office said a gold BMW traveling at a "high rate of speed" crashed into he back of a school bus at Cedar Bluff Place and Aero Club Drive.
Tri-Rail train hits, kills person in West Palm Beach, passengers report
For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit and killed a person in Palm Beach County.
Click10.com
Woman accused of robbing man of luxury watches, cash in Fort Lauderdale found in Nevada
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested months after she allegedly robbed a Fort Lauderdale man of his luxury watches, iPhone and cash, authorities said. The robbery occurred June 10 at an apartment building on East Las Olas Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale police, surveillance video...
Tesla Burns On I-95 In Delray Beach
UPDATE: Tuesday Night Car Fire Was “Stubborn.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Tesla caught on fire on I-95 in Delray Beach Tuesday night, blocking several lanes of traffic just south of Atlantic Avenue. The burning Tesla created a real challenge for Delray Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County
Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.
BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?
Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
Palm Beach International Evacuated After Man Claims To Have A Bomb
The entire 3rd floor of PBIA was evacuated and blocked off Wednesday morning after the incident and then reopened after a search of the backpack.
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
