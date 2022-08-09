When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO