ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Comments / 23

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deerfield Beach pier bomb threat unfounded, Sheriff’s Office says

Broward Sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported bomb threat at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier Thursday afternoon and determined there was no threat. The call reporting the threat at 200 NE 21st Ave. came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Deputies were preparing to leave the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Live cameras that stream footage of the pier and the beach and its underwater ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Accidents
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
Lake Worth, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
WPTV

Boca Raton man accused of groping 10-year-old girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall. Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges. The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to...
850wftl.com

Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Brightline Train Kills#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc
BOCANEWSNOW

Tesla Burns On I-95 In Delray Beach

UPDATE: Tuesday Night Car Fire Was “Stubborn.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Tesla caught on fire on I-95 in Delray Beach Tuesday night, blocking several lanes of traffic just south of Atlantic Avenue. The burning Tesla created a real challenge for Delray Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County

Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?

Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy