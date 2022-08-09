ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

California Must Boost Water Recycling, Desalination, Newsom Says

California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday. It comes as drought continues to grip the U.S. West...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

Oroville bus shooting case update | New home for homeless youth | Drought relief on the horizon

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Aug. 11. Criminal proceedings resume in deadly Oroville bus shooting case. Court records show a Butte County judge found shooting suspect Asaahdi Coleman, 22, is competent to stand trial. Coleman is accused of shooting five people on a Greyhound bus that stopped in Oroville Feb. 2. A Seattle woman, Karin Dalton, 43, was killed, and four other people were wounded. Coleman is facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shasta County, CA
Government
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
County
Shasta County, CA
SFGate

California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk

LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

"They do not care," Delayed tree removal by PG&E frustrates residents

REDDING, Calif. — As part of their wildfire mitigation efforts, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to remove or trim trees in high fire-risk areas—specifically, ones in close proximity to their powerlines. But people living near Oasis Road say it's taking too long to remove the cut-down...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management#State Forests#A Forest#Forest Restoration#Pacific Gas And Electric#The Shasta Land Trust#Bear Yuba Land Trust#Cal Fire#State Forest Program
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Valadao, McCarthy request documents from Department of Interior amid ongoing drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As California grapples with a third year of drought, a new statewide survey shows water issues are top-of-mind for residents. It comes as our Congressmen in Kern are speaking out and demanding more information from the Department of Interior. On Wednesday, Kern’s Congressmen Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and David Valadao (R-Hanford) sent […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Prevalence of Shasta County Residents’ Early Trauma Explains High ACEs Scores; Hope Remains

Editor’s note: Today’s article was written by Eythana Miller as part of the California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship program in collaboration with Shasta Community College and the Shasta College Foundation. Welcome, Eythana Miller, to A News Cafe. A 3-year-old boy stood in a parking lot in downtown Redding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
krcrtv.com

River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
DUNSMUIR, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What happened to the State of Jefferson?

In Northern California and Southern Oregon there is a place not officially recognized by the United States, but felt in the hearts of many people who live there: the State of Jefferson.
Mount Shasta Herald

Clear Fire burns southeast of Mt. Shasta

Crews are on the scene of a small brush fire burning southeast of Mount Shasta in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service reported smoke was visible from the Clear Fire, burning near the 31 Road, an area about a mile southeast of Mount Shasta. The...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Field & Stream

High-School Clay Target League Shuts Down in Wake of New California Gun Law

A new California law imposing civil fines on organizations that advertise any “firearms-related product” that makes firearms “appealing to minors” has caused a popular youth target shooting league to suspend operations. Faced with fines of up $25,000 for “any and each instance” of advertising firearms-related products under House Assembly Bill 2571, the California State High School Clay Target League (CASHCTL) posted on its website that it has been forced to close down.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners

Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
BARSTOW, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy