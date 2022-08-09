Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
California Must Boost Water Recycling, Desalination, Newsom Says
California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday. It comes as drought continues to grip the U.S. West...
KTVU FOX 2
Drought-friendly plants invigorate California yards
Green yards are still possible. Cricket Riley from the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery walks us through the plants and shrubs that will live well under drought conditions.
KTLA.com
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
mynspr.org
Oroville bus shooting case update | New home for homeless youth | Drought relief on the horizon
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Aug. 11. Criminal proceedings resume in deadly Oroville bus shooting case. Court records show a Butte County judge found shooting suspect Asaahdi Coleman, 22, is competent to stand trial. Coleman is accused of shooting five people on a Greyhound bus that stopped in Oroville Feb. 2. A Seattle woman, Karin Dalton, 43, was killed, and four other people were wounded. Coleman is facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.
SFGate
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk
LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
This Was The Deadliest Earthquake In California History
It created $524 million in property damage throughout the state.
krcrtv.com
"They do not care," Delayed tree removal by PG&E frustrates residents
REDDING, Calif. — As part of their wildfire mitigation efforts, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to remove or trim trees in high fire-risk areas—specifically, ones in close proximity to their powerlines. But people living near Oasis Road say it's taking too long to remove the cut-down...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
Valadao, McCarthy request documents from Department of Interior amid ongoing drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As California grapples with a third year of drought, a new statewide survey shows water issues are top-of-mind for residents. It comes as our Congressmen in Kern are speaking out and demanding more information from the Department of Interior. On Wednesday, Kern’s Congressmen Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and David Valadao (R-Hanford) sent […]
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Prevalence of Shasta County Residents’ Early Trauma Explains High ACEs Scores; Hope Remains
Editor’s note: Today’s article was written by Eythana Miller as part of the California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship program in collaboration with Shasta Community College and the Shasta College Foundation. Welcome, Eythana Miller, to A News Cafe. A 3-year-old boy stood in a parking lot in downtown Redding...
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova manufacturing company enthused by passing of CHIPS and Science Act
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Before its products and tools are shipped around the country – including to companies within the semiconductor chip industry – Tri Tool Technologies’ products are designed and built at the company’s Rancho Cordova facility. Chris Belle, CEO of Tri Tool, said...
krcrtv.com
River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
What happened to the State of Jefferson?
In Northern California and Southern Oregon there is a place not officially recognized by the United States, but felt in the hearts of many people who live there: the State of Jefferson.
Mount Shasta Herald
Clear Fire burns southeast of Mt. Shasta
Crews are on the scene of a small brush fire burning southeast of Mount Shasta in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service reported smoke was visible from the Clear Fire, burning near the 31 Road, an area about a mile southeast of Mount Shasta. The...
High-School Clay Target League Shuts Down in Wake of New California Gun Law
A new California law imposing civil fines on organizations that advertise any “firearms-related product” that makes firearms “appealing to minors” has caused a popular youth target shooting league to suspend operations. Faced with fines of up $25,000 for “any and each instance” of advertising firearms-related products under House Assembly Bill 2571, the California State High School Clay Target League (CASHCTL) posted on its website that it has been forced to close down.
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
sjvsun.com
Rural Calif. is helping reach Newsom’s green goals. Now, he wants an end-run around them.
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners
Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
