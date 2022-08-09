ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

indybay.org

Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs

“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate new Plumas County jail

Standing on the cleared site with a grader as a backdrop, those most involved with the construction of the new Plumas County correctional facility gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking the morning of Aug. 10. “This has been an incredibly long, drawn-out process,” Sheriff Todd Johns said. “We can’t wait to...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Nevada Confirms One EIA Case

Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
NEVADA STATE
Lassen County News

Judge seeks investigation into allegations into state actions in CCC case

Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Robert Moody issued a minute order seeking the appointment of a special referee to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Expect 24/7 traffic control during road work on Hwy 70 near Plumas/Lassen line

Caltrans District 2 and Mitchell Johnson Construction, Inc. will be starting work to fix areas of erosion damage on Highway 70 in Lassen County, from near the Plumas/Lassen County line to approximately 2.5 miles east (west of Hallelujah Junction). Work will include rock slope protection, slope and weed barrier reconstruction, metal beam guardrail repair, and paving.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

US Marshals, SPD officers nab Pennsylvania murder suspect

A Pottstown, Pennsylvania murder suspect was arrested Tuesday in Susanville. According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force asked for assistance in the possible arrest of an individual wanted for murder in Montgomery County Pennsylvania. About 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, agents set...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure

Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger

The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
PORTOLA, CA

