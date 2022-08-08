Green Street proposes homes, offices and hotel on Manchester Road in Brentwood

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Developer eyes $1.2 billion redevelopment on St. Louis riverfront
ST. LOUIS — Another developer is going after Chouteau’s Landing. St. Louis-based Good Developments Group says it’s planning a $1.2 billion push to remake the old riverfront industrial area with high-rise residential towers, an entertainment district and an advanced manufacturing center producing construction materials for projects across the country.
St. Louis man charged with firing shots at Metro East officers in standoff
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a St. Louis man with shooting at officers during a standoff overnight near Belleville. The five-hour standoff ended when police found Dion Flenoid, 30, shot in the head about 5 a.m. Thursday. Police said Flenoid had shot himself but survived. He was in...
St. Louis police identify man slain in Walnut Park East neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday released the name of the man gunned down earlier this week in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. The victim is Larry Freeman, 66, of the 4900 block of Wren Avenue. Police said Freeman was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5700...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around St. Louis. 0 updates to this series since Updated Aug 11, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ballwin diners to get a Little Hi with Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff restaurant
The popular burger, sandwich and shake restaurant Hi-Pointe Drive-In will open a spinoff location called a Little Hi at 15069 Manchester Road in Ballwin. A Little Hi will feature Hi-Pointe’s burgers, with fries and shakes also available. “Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the...
Watch now: Smoke from Metro East recycling plant fire seen for miles
The fire started at Interco, a recycling facility around 10:30 Wednesday in Madison, Ill. Video by Hillary Levin.
Teen injured in early morning accident Friday
A teen driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident outside Farmington Friday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, a 17-year-old male driver of Farmington was heading north on Denman Road early Friday morning in a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan. The report states that at 12:30...
St. Louis man indicted on federal charges of sending threats to five women
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man previously convicted of harassing women in Jefferson County and St. Louis was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday of cyberstalking five women. Robert Merkle, 53, was indicted on three cyberstalking charges and two counts of transmitting a threat. Each charge is...
Statement Concerning John Hampton, Jr.
On Thursday, August 11, Bishop Bob Farr met with John Hampton, Jr. in a supervisory meeting and removed him from his appointment to the Hermann and Rosebud United Methodist Churches. He will be on indefinite suspension without pay until the resolution of the Camden County criminal investigation. Hampton is not allowed on church property due to the restrictions of the criminal charges.
Six pound pups need homes
Six dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male mixed breed dog, 8 months old, surrendered to animal control by his owner; female brindle mixed breed dog, 9 months old was surrendered to animal control by her owners; a friendly male mixed breed dog, approximately a year old; male, mixed breed. This beautiful blue-eyed boy was picked up as a stray near Taco Bell; a male mixed breed dog, approximately 9 months old, that was picked up as a stray; and a female, mixed breed dog, approximately 2 years old.
St. Louis police identify city inmate who died
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the inmate who died at a hospital after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. Dennelle Johnson, 33, was found about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the City Justice Center, 200 South Tucker Boulevard. Johnson was rushed to SSM Health St. Louis University...
St. Louis woman gets prison time for helping torch 7-Eleven in 2020 protest
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman will serve more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a downtown 7-Eleven on fire during protests in 2020. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to conspiracy to commit arson. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced her to 27 months on Tuesday.
Urban League Expo/Career got the job done
Americans are seeking jobs and finding them, and many are also trying to improve their employment status. The same is true in this region as hundreds of job seekers visited the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Expo & Career Fair at America’s Center on August 5, 2022. According...
Rock rules the radio ratings for July in St. Louis
When it came to radio ratings in St. Louis, July belonged to the rockers. The latest Nielsen ratings for the STL market, the 24th largest in the U.S., show that the top two spots went to classic and alternative rock. Of course, classic-rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the...
