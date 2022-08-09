ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
Yardbarker

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker

Watch Ja'Marr Chase school Eli Apple with one-handed catch

Ja’Marr Chase is having no problems with the size of the NFL football at this year’s training camp. The second-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver made an impressive catch again this week. This play should have Bengals fans excited for the season. Chase went against cornerback Eli Apple in...
Yardbarker

Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 3

During my first two articles (which you will find here – Part 1 and here – Part 2) I talked about Kirk Cousins’ career, and if there were any quarterbacks in the NFC that the Vikings could get. Today in part three, I will be looking at quarterbacks the Minnesota Vikings could realistically get out of the AFC. These quarterbacks will be Matt Ryan, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Tannehill, and Trevor Lawrence. I will look at what they did in 2021 and anything else worth noting, and lastly determine whether or not the Vikings should/can trade for them. Now onto Matt Ryan.
The Spun

Tony Pollard Working At Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys are hurting at wide receiver this preseason. Meanwhile, running back Tony Pollard has earned a larger role as more than Ezekiel Elliott's understudy. Dallas could solve two problems at once. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pollard is working with offensive assistant Kyle Valero...
