Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
Cowboys Reveal First Depth Chart: Questions on Rookies, DEs and WRs
The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022 - starting with a new depth chart.
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Saints: 2 biggest surprises from Dennis Allen’s first depth chart for 2022
For a decade and a half, the New Orleans Saints have done things the same way. All of that changed this year when Sean Payton announced his retirement following the ’21 season, after being the Saints’ head coach since 2006. Now, for the first time since ’05, we...
Jets add two offensive linemen, cut one offensive and one defensive lineman
In light of the Mekhi Becton injury, the Jets made a few roster moves to help with their offensive line depth. The Jets signed veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch and undrafted rookie Chris Glaser. The team released offensive tackle Parker Ferguson and defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr. We touched on...
Watch Ja’Marr Chase school Eli Apple with one-handed catch
Ja’Marr Chase is having no problems with the size of the NFL football at this year’s training camp. The second-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver made an impressive catch again this week. This play should have Bengals fans excited for the season. Chase went against cornerback Eli Apple in...
Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 3
During my first two articles (which you will find here – Part 1 and here – Part 2) I talked about Kirk Cousins’ career, and if there were any quarterbacks in the NFC that the Vikings could get. Today in part three, I will be looking at quarterbacks the Minnesota Vikings could realistically get out of the AFC. These quarterbacks will be Matt Ryan, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Tannehill, and Trevor Lawrence. I will look at what they did in 2021 and anything else worth noting, and lastly determine whether or not the Vikings should/can trade for them. Now onto Matt Ryan.
Bengals activate OT La’el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins was activated from the non-football injury list and joined the team on the practice
Tony Pollard Working At Receiver: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are hurting at wide receiver this preseason. Meanwhile, running back Tony Pollard has earned a larger role as more than Ezekiel Elliott's understudy. Dallas could solve two problems at once. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pollard is working with offensive assistant Kyle Valero...
Justin Jefferson Sounds Off On Cooper Kupp: NFL World Reacts
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons. But he's got his sights set on the league's leading receiver: Rams wideout Cooper Kupp. In a recent interview with NFL Network, Jefferson was talking about how excited he was...
