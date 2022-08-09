The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value of property in the county, which includes the City of Valdosta as well as all other cities located in Lowndes County, on a regular basis. When there is a change in the fair market value of property, the Tax Assessor must adjust the value of real property on the digest to reflect the change in market value of real property in Lowndes County. This process is known as property reassessment.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO