wfxl.com
Valdosta State University supports Kingsland revitalization and recovery planning efforts
Valdosta State University faculty recently developed a needs assessment to support a Coastal Georgia community as it works towards inclusive recovery following the global pandemic known as COVID-19. The 40-plus-question needs assessment survey went live a few days ago in Kingsland, Georgia, and Dr. Joseph Robbins and Dr. Keith Lee Jr. from VSU’s Department of Political Science says residents are already responding.
valdostatoday.com
WGTC students receive nursing pins
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science Nursing students were honored with a pinning ceremony. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins during a recent ceremony. The nurse’s pin is part of the nurse’s uniform and is symbolic of a badge of office and achievement, and a great honor to receive. The ASN graduates participated in the commencement ceremony held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton in July.
valdostaceo.com
Girls on the Run South Georgia Expands Territory to Inspire More Girls
Girls on the Run South Georgia announced the council has been approved to expand its territory from Brooks, Cook, Lowndes, Lanier and Thomas counties to add Berrien, Colquitt, Mitchell and Tift Counties. Executive Director, Mary Crawford said,"We are excited about this opportunity to serve more girls in South Georgia. Our...
valdostaceo.com
VSU Professor Describes Teaching Fellowship as Transformative Experience
Dr. Linda de la Garza returns to her classroom in Valdosta State University’s Hugh C. Bailey Science Center this fall with a renewed passion for teaching and a few new skills. The associate professor of chemistry says her transformation is due, in large part, to her recent participation in...
WALB 10
Parents concerned after social media photos show crowded Lowndes High halls
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School (LHS) is still under renovations, but the renovations could be raising red flags about overcrowding for parents. On the first day of school, several photos on social media showed students packed shoulder to shoulder. Afterward, many people raised safety questions. “We’ve already had...
Historical buildings bringing new life to downtown Valdosta
Two projects are forging ahead to preserve history while making way for a prosperous future in downtown Valdosta.
valdostatoday.com
5th annual Community Block Party a success
VALDOSTA – Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6. Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.
douglasnow.com
GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Schools take immediate steps to ease hallway congestion at LHS
After seeing photos of the congestion in the halls of Lowndes High School circulate on social media, officials want to assure parents and students that steps have already been taken to remedy the situation. From Lowndes County Schools:. “The Lowndes County School System is aware of the hallway photos that...
valdostaceo.com
VSU’s Alan Rowe Named President of State Law Enforcement Organization
Valdosta State University Chief of Police Alan Rowe stands at the helm of the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators in Georgia. His fundamental purpose is to provide the most up-to-date and relevant training available for the more than 700 senior law enforcement leaders he represents. Rowe was sworn...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta tentatively adopts new millage rate
Valdosta, Ga- After a recent property reassessment, the city of Valdosta has tentatively set a millage rate which would increase property taxes by 3.37%, as well as setting public hearings on the matter. From the city of Valdosta:. “The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value...
Grady County Schools experiencing bus driver shortage
School is back in session but the battle for more bus drivers has just begun. With over 4,400 students in Grady County’s school district 50% of them rely on school bus transportation.
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
WCJB
Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides. People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988. Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators...
valdostaceo.com
Lowndes County Tax Assessor: Notice of Property Tax Increase
The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value of property in the county, which includes the City of Valdosta as well as all other cities located in Lowndes County, on a regular basis. When there is a change in the fair market value of property, the Tax Assessor must adjust the value of real property on the digest to reflect the change in market value of real property in Lowndes County. This process is known as property reassessment.
WCTV
Suwannee County Deputies say murdered couple “crossed paths with evil”
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - A little more than a month after a couple was found shot and killed at a rural intersection in Suwannee County, the sheriff’s office announced they had a person of interest in the case. A husband and his wife were found in a vehicle...
valdostaceo.com
VSU Football Head Coach on the Upcoming Home Football Season
Tremaine Jackson is the head football coach of the Valdosta State Blazers. He discusses the teams that will be playing this year at home and how you can get tickets to attend. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
valdostatoday.com
Meet The Vikings event moved to LHS Gym
LOWNDES CO. – Due to the inclement weather moving in this afternoon (Friday, August 12), the “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium has been moved to the LHS Gym. Due to the inclement weather moving in this afternoon (Friday, August 12), the “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium has been moved to the LHS Gym. It will still begin at 5:30 pm. There is no admission.
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
