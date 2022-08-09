ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

Valdosta State University supports Kingsland revitalization and recovery planning efforts

Valdosta State University faculty recently developed a needs assessment to support a Coastal Georgia community as it works towards inclusive recovery following the global pandemic known as COVID-19. The 40-plus-question needs assessment survey went live a few days ago in Kingsland, Georgia, and Dr. Joseph Robbins and Dr. Keith Lee Jr. from VSU’s Department of Political Science says residents are already responding.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

WGTC students receive nursing pins

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science Nursing students were honored with a pinning ceremony. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins during a recent ceremony. The nurse’s pin is part of the nurse’s uniform and is symbolic of a badge of office and achievement, and a great honor to receive. The ASN graduates participated in the commencement ceremony held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton in July.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostaceo.com

Girls on the Run South Georgia Expands Territory to Inspire More Girls

Girls on the Run South Georgia announced the council has been approved to expand its territory from Brooks, Cook, Lowndes, Lanier and Thomas counties to add Berrien, Colquitt, Mitchell and Tift Counties. Executive Director, Mary Crawford said,"We are excited about this opportunity to serve more girls in South Georgia. Our...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
valdostaceo.com

VSU Professor Describes Teaching Fellowship as Transformative Experience

Dr. Linda de la Garza returns to her classroom in Valdosta State University’s Hugh C. Bailey Science Center this fall with a renewed passion for teaching and a few new skills. The associate professor of chemistry says her transformation is due, in large part, to her recent participation in...
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
WALB 10

Parents concerned after social media photos show crowded Lowndes High halls

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School (LHS) is still under renovations, but the renovations could be raising red flags about overcrowding for parents. On the first day of school, several photos on social media showed students packed shoulder to shoulder. Afterward, many people raised safety questions. “We’ve already had...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

5th annual Community Block Party a success

VALDOSTA – Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6. Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
WAYCROSS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dedication#Sgmc#The Copeland Family#Lpn#Rn Bridge Program
valdostaceo.com

VSU’s Alan Rowe Named President of State Law Enforcement Organization

Valdosta State University Chief of Police Alan Rowe stands at the helm of the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators in Georgia. His fundamental purpose is to provide the most up-to-date and relevant training available for the more than 700 senior law enforcement leaders he represents. Rowe was sworn...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta tentatively adopts new millage rate

Valdosta, Ga- After a recent property reassessment, the city of Valdosta has tentatively set a millage rate which would increase property taxes by 3.37%, as well as setting public hearings on the matter. From the city of Valdosta:. “The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value...
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides. People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988. Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators...
LIVE OAK, FL
valdostaceo.com

Lowndes County Tax Assessor: Notice of Property Tax Increase

The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value of property in the county, which includes the City of Valdosta as well as all other cities located in Lowndes County, on a regular basis. When there is a change in the fair market value of property, the Tax Assessor must adjust the value of real property on the digest to reflect the change in market value of real property in Lowndes County. This process is known as property reassessment.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostaceo.com

VSU Football Head Coach on the Upcoming Home Football Season

Tremaine Jackson is the head football coach of the Valdosta State Blazers. He discusses the teams that will be playing this year at home and how you can get tickets to attend. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Meet The Vikings event moved to LHS Gym

LOWNDES CO. – Due to the inclement weather moving in this afternoon (Friday, August 12), the “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium has been moved to the LHS Gym. Due to the inclement weather moving in this afternoon (Friday, August 12), the “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium has been moved to the LHS Gym. It will still begin at 5:30 pm. There is no admission.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy