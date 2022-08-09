Read full article on original website
gbnewsnetwork.com
Green Bay Public Works Dept Announcing Temporary Closure of North Military Avenue
The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing on behalf of Canadian National Railway the temporary closure of North Military Avenue for railroad crossing repair between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street. Traffic Impact. North Military Avenue between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street. Dates. Re-opens Friday, August 19th, by 5:00pm. Detour.
whbl.com
City of Sheboygan Gets $5.3M to Construct Swing Bridge Across Sheboygan River
Anyone wishing to walk or bicycle from the north waterfront of the Sheboygan River to the South Pier has to take a nearly 1-mile course across the 8th Street Bridge. On foot, it’s a 13-minute stroll. But that’s about to change. Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced that...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Takes Steps to Add Affordable Housing
Steps are being taken in Two Rivers to add some more affordable housing. On Monday, the City’s Plan Commission held a public hearing regarding the proposed Tax Incremental Financing District 17, which City Manager Greg Buckley says is located on the patch of land commonly referred to as the former Eggers West property.
Door County Pulse
Local Officials Resolve to Make Culver’s Intersection Safer
Motorists quickly learn they’re in for a wait if they’re trying to head north on Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road/County BB at the Culver’s restaurant intersection. Those who feel they can’t wait take risks when patience runs out. As a result, the intersection is fraught with near misses, horn blowing and so far this year, four accidents.
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 at County U back open after crash in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared. All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured. Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County. THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m. OUTAGAMIE COUNTY,...
seehafernews.com
A Staff Shortage Has The Manitowoc Public School District Offering Sign On Bonuses
The Manitowoc Public School District is offering Sign on Bonuses for Teachers and Support Staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Director of Human Resources Joyce Greenwood Aerts says that due to teacher shortages and a tight labor market, The District will offer $5000 sign on bonuses for new teachers and $1000 bonuses for those hired as support staff including classroom aides, special education aides and custodians.
whbl.com
New Jiffy Lube Will to be Constructed on Former Shopko Property in 2023, Two Businesses will look have Finished Renovations soon
The community of Sheboygan continues to grow and add businesses with a new one to be added to the former property owned and operated by Shopko. Jiffy Lube will be setting up a location in the former parking lot of Shopko and is located just south of the Applebee’s at 526 S Taylor Drive. Jiffy Lube provides automobile maintenance services like oil change, battery, brakes, engine, filters, fluids, suspension, inspections, tires, and more. Development is scheduled to start in March/April 2023, with a scheduled completion of the business slated for September 2023.
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What happens if you’re in accident with an uninsured driver
(WFRV) – If you’re in a car accident that is not your fault but the other drive doesn’t have insurance, it can be difficult to know what happens next. Attorney Kristen Scheuerman with Herrling Clark Law Firm tells Local 5 Live viewers what you should do in this instance and how their team of experts can help.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
wpr.org
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
seehafernews.com
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
CBS 58
Wisconsin Humane Society seeks fosters for rabbits taken in after large-scale rescue in Manitowoc
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is in need of foster parents who can temporarily open their home to a rabbit. The shelter says they will be taking in 25 rabbits from a large-scale rescue led by Lakeshore Humane Society. WHS says they'll provide the food, supplies...
wearegreenbay.com
106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
doorcountydailynews.com
Denny's Super Valu being purchased by Hometown Grocers
An Algoma supermarket with a family history of over five decades will have new ownership starting next week. According to the Wisconsin Grocers Newsletter, Hometown Grocers, Inc. is acquiring Denny’s Super Valu with plans to start operations on Tuesday, August 16. Hometown Grocers is a subsidiary of Festival Foods and will continue to operate the store under the Denny’s Super Valu banner. Jodi Wautlet, who currently owns the grocery store, purchased it from her parents, Denny and Karen Wautlet in 2008. Denny Wautlet began the business in 1968, which was initially called Denny’s Red Owl. Hometown Grocers has five other locations in Wisconsin, including Wittenberg, Merrill, Lakewood, Lake Mills, and Seymour.
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Event Organizers Excited for 2022 Balloon Glow
The Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 is scheduled for the Manitowoc downtown riverfront on Friday night, August 19th. During an appearance, Thursday on WOMT’s After Further Review program with Jason and Tina Prigge, event spokesperson Heather Wesley of Fox Communities Credit Union, said they plan on having six hot air balloons tethered to the ground at dusk.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
