Manitowoc County, WI

gbnewsnetwork.com

Green Bay Public Works Dept Announcing Temporary Closure of North Military Avenue

The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing on behalf of Canadian National Railway the temporary closure of North Military Avenue for railroad crossing repair between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street. Traffic Impact. North Military Avenue between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street. Dates. Re-opens Friday, August 19th, by 5:00pm. Detour.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Takes Steps to Add Affordable Housing

Steps are being taken in Two Rivers to add some more affordable housing. On Monday, the City’s Plan Commission held a public hearing regarding the proposed Tax Incremental Financing District 17, which City Manager Greg Buckley says is located on the patch of land commonly referred to as the former Eggers West property.
TWO RIVERS, WI
Door County Pulse

Local Officials Resolve to Make Culver’s Intersection Safer

Motorists quickly learn they’re in for a wait if they’re trying to head north on Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road/County BB at the Culver’s restaurant intersection. Those who feel they can’t wait take risks when patience runs out. As a result, the intersection is fraught with near misses, horn blowing and so far this year, four accidents.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 at County U back open after crash in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared. All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured. Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County. THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m. OUTAGAMIE COUNTY,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

A Staff Shortage Has The Manitowoc Public School District Offering Sign On Bonuses

The Manitowoc Public School District is offering Sign on Bonuses for Teachers and Support Staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Director of Human Resources Joyce Greenwood Aerts says that due to teacher shortages and a tight labor market, The District will offer $5000 sign on bonuses for new teachers and $1000 bonuses for those hired as support staff including classroom aides, special education aides and custodians.
MANITOWOC, WI
whbl.com

New Jiffy Lube Will to be Constructed on Former Shopko Property in 2023, Two Businesses will look have Finished Renovations soon

The community of Sheboygan continues to grow and add businesses with a new one to be added to the former property owned and operated by Shopko. Jiffy Lube will be setting up a location in the former parking lot of Shopko and is located just south of the Applebee’s at 526 S Taylor Drive. Jiffy Lube provides automobile maintenance services like oil change, battery, brakes, engine, filters, fluids, suspension, inspections, tires, and more. Development is scheduled to start in March/April 2023, with a scheduled completion of the business slated for September 2023.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere

We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
DE PERE, WI
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
SUAMICO, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Denny's Super Valu being purchased by Hometown Grocers

An Algoma supermarket with a family history of over five decades will have new ownership starting next week. According to the Wisconsin Grocers Newsletter, Hometown Grocers, Inc. is acquiring Denny’s Super Valu with plans to start operations on Tuesday, August 16. Hometown Grocers is a subsidiary of Festival Foods and will continue to operate the store under the Denny’s Super Valu banner. Jodi Wautlet, who currently owns the grocery store, purchased it from her parents, Denny and Karen Wautlet in 2008. Denny Wautlet began the business in 1968, which was initially called Denny’s Red Owl. Hometown Grocers has five other locations in Wisconsin, including Wittenberg, Merrill, Lakewood, Lake Mills, and Seymour.
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen ‪in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Event Organizers Excited for 2022 Balloon Glow

The Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 is scheduled for the Manitowoc downtown riverfront on Friday night, August 19th. During an appearance, Thursday on WOMT’s After Further Review program with Jason and Tina Prigge, event spokesperson Heather Wesley of Fox Communities Credit Union, said they plan on having six hot air balloons tethered to the ground at dusk.
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
GREEN BAY, WI

