Polk Jail report – Tuesday, August 9, 2022

weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, August 11th
Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Kassey Dumas, age 29 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia; and Tampering with Evidence;. and. David Bennett, age 51 of Lookout Mountain – DUI and Tampering with...
CBS 46
Elderly woman robbed of life savings in Floyd County, 3 men arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An elderly Armuchee woman lost $118,000 of her life savings to three men who took advantage of her, according to the Floyd County Police Department. It appears that the victim hired 39-year-old Robert John Criswell of Lindale, 28-year-old Kyle Dewayne Dover of Cedartown and 23-yar old Hunter Chase Hammitt of Kingston to complete some tree work and other things. She met them while they were working for a local tree company. However, they were working on their own during the commission of the crimes.
fox5atlanta.com
Dispute over fries leads to arrest of man out on bond for murder
KENNESAW, Ga - It started with a disagreement over fries at a fast food restaurant. It turned into a police chase and the same customer who called 911 being arrested. Police say that customer was out on bond on murder charges. The disagreement happened at the McDonald's in Kennesaw. Police...
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
Murder suspect fatally shoots himself after leading police chase, APD says
ATLANTA — A man who led police on a chase on Thursday is dead. According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. GBI officials say troopers responded to the area of Interstate 75/85...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County
Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
Metro man upset over cold McDonald’s fries arrested after police learn he’s wanted for murder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute over cold McDonald’s French fries ended with a police chase and the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond who failed to appear in court. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson obtained the hour-long body camera footage of police arresting Antoine Sims on Aug. 5.
Cold French fries lead to arrest of man wanted for murder | Here's how
KENNESAW, Ga. — A man wanted for murder is behind bars after calling police about cold French fries at a McDonald's in Kennesaw. Body cam video from Kennesaw Police officers on Aug. 5 shows they were called to the fast food location when a customer, Antoine Sims, said he was served cold fries.
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
Man shot at Canton car dealership, shooter identified
CANTON, GA. — Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Wednesday at the Shottenkirk Hyundai dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Officers responded to a call...
Statesboro police arrest fugitive homicide suspect
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County. Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in […]
Atlanta police respond to video of officer using excessive force on Black woman
On Aug. 9, an Instagram user posted a video of an Atlanta police officer using excessive force toward her sister while he was trying to arrest her. “I can’t believe this happened to my sister!!! To give context my sister has never been in any type of unlawful situation and simply out of fear and lack of information she had questions signing her citation,” the sister said. “Last night @angelguice and her friend were hanging out at a park unknowingly after hours. Officer Brooks pulled up, asked for IDs and proceeded to give each of them a citation to sign. Angel simply wanted to know exactly what she was signing and asked for the officer’s name and badge number.”
WMAZ
Douglas County school under fire for initially halting police escort for fallen officer's daughter
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Police families are asking for Douglas County School District to apologize after they said officers were stopped while escorting a fallen police sergeant's daughter on her first day of school. Sergeant Jean-Harold Astree died in a four-vehicle wreck, GSP said, on July 28, just days...
4 injured, including toddler, after suspected DUI driver led troopers on chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase involving a suspected DUI driver ended in a crash that injured four people, including a 2-year-old. The crash happened on Interstate 285 near the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway exit. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia State Patrol says a trooper...
Newnan Times-Herald
Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47
Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
weisradio.com
Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks
Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
weisradio.com
Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident
On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Man convicted in Smyrna murder sentenced to life without possibility of parole
According to a public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr., Elias Bustamente, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson. Bustamente was convicted of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony...
WJCL
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
