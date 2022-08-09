This Docking Station Offers 13 Ports for Multi-Device Use

Remote work is here to stay which means you're going to need to have a comfortable workspace that you can rely on every day. There are many things that can help make a home office feel more conducive to productivity. But if you have a number of devices to connect and access throughout your day, the most important thing you can have is flexibility.

With a 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI, you'll have a complete hub to let you work seamlessly. Just place it on your desk and you'll have a complete multi-port hub through which to manage everything you need to do your best work .

The station includes 13 ports:

2 HDMI ports

3 USB 3.0 ports

USB 2.0 port

USB-C PD Charging port

SD card reader

TF card reader

VGA port

Gigabit Ethernet port

3.5 AUX port

You can set up a triple display with a VGA and two HDMI ports, transfer data seamlessly with a variety of port options, connect a mouse, a keyboard, and much more. You can also fast- charge devices simultaneously thanks to Power Delivery and even listen to your music or tune into video calls with headphones with the AUX port. All told, it's a complete station to allow you to blend all of the devices you need in your day-to-day working life in a single docking station that barely takes up any space on your desk. Plus, you'll be able to get all of those pesky cables and cords organized.

Connect absolutely everything in your home office while you're working remotely. For a limited time, you can get the 13-port Docking Station and Dual HDMI for 14 percent off $70 at just $59.99.

Prices subject to change.