Brooklyn, NY

lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Heat's Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On 'Revenge Tour' Next Season

Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant's trade ultimatum to Nets draws 'livid' response from NBA execs

Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality

Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Reportedly Showing Interest In The Sixers

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and with him looking to change teams, there are a plethora of franchises who would want a shot at him. So far, KD has expressed interest in teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and even the Boston Celtics. These are all frontrunners to acquire KD and they seemingly have quite a few assets to get a deal done.
FastBreak on FanNation

Remember When Kevin Durant Did This?

During the regular season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had an incredible crossover move on Torrey Craig (who is now on the Phoenix Suns, but was on the Indiana Pacers at the time). The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

