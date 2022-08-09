SHERIDAN, Mo. — A Maryville couple was injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon just outside of Sheridan. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Stephanie S. Tate, 49, and Bertsel A. Tate, 52, both of Maryville, were headed west on State Route 246 just before 3 p.m. on Sunday in a 1998 Ford pickup truck driven by Bertsel. When a towed unit began to fishtail, the pickup swerved off the right side of the roadway, then back across the center line. The pickup began to rotate and then went off the right side of the roadway again, causing the towed unit to detach. The pickup struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

