Missouri woman airlifted to hospital after pickups collide
GENTRY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Thursday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry R. Mercer, 52, Bethany, was westbound on 360 Street three miles southwest of Albany. The Dakota was following an other vehicle on the gravel road and visibility was reduced.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany set to kickoff September 1st
A parade, livestock shows, and grandstand events will be held at the Northwest Missouri State Fair of Bethany from September 1st through 5th. The parade will start at the Bethany Community Gym that Thursday at 6 pm. The parade route begins on Main Street and continues to the fairgrounds. Livestock...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
kttn.com
News from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Several defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday and had cases bound over to the docket, on Thursday for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. John Mayes Burman is charged with 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Both counts are from July 25th. A resident of Independence, Mira...
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Man Seriously Injured in ATV Accident
CLARENCE, MO – An Albany man was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Shelby County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year old James Gordon lost control of the ATV on Old Highway 36 in Clarence around 9:45 Tuesday night. The ATV overturned ejecting Gordon. He was taken to University Hospital by helicopter.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
tncontentexchange.com
Maryville couple hospitalized after rollover crash
SHERIDAN, Mo. — A Maryville couple was injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon just outside of Sheridan. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Stephanie S. Tate, 49, and Bertsel A. Tate, 52, both of Maryville, were headed west on State Route 246 just before 3 p.m. on Sunday in a 1998 Ford pickup truck driven by Bertsel. When a towed unit began to fishtail, the pickup swerved off the right side of the roadway, then back across the center line. The pickup began to rotate and then went off the right side of the roadway again, causing the towed unit to detach. The pickup struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
Southern Minnesota News
3 Missouri residents killed in car vs semi crash in Kandiyohi County
Three Missouri residents were killed last week in a car vs semi crash in Kandiyohi County that also left another person seriously injured. The crash happened Thursday just before 6 p.m. when a Lexus SUV and a semi collided at the intersection of Highway 40 and Co Rd 7 in St. John’s Township.
Nodaway Co. teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes a tree
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by a 15-year-old girl from Hopkins was northbound on Katydid Road two miles north of Hopkins. The vehicle traveled off the...
More Missouri districts could adopt 4-day school week to combat staff shortages
The four-day school week is gaining traction across the country, including Missouri, where 25% of the state's districts have it in place.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 1:31 am, Report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Cherry Street. Report of two subjects running from the area. Officers located them at Clay and Vine Streets. They were checked and released.
Maryville woman airlifted to hospital after crash
WORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford pickup driven by Bertsel A. Tate, 52, Maryville, was westbound on MO 246 one mile east of Sheridan. The pickup's towed unit began to fishtail...
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Woman Facing Burglary and Trespass Charges
BETHANY, MO – A criminal summons was issued on Monday for a Bethany woman to appear on a felony and a misdemeanor charge filed in Harrison County. Charges for Burglary and Trespass were filed against sixty-four year old Laura Lee Squires alleging the incident took place on July 3rd. An affidavit filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office alleges Squires entered property near Blythedale and mounted game cameras in a garage and poles near the residence. Squires is scheduled for arraignment on September 7th.
kttn.com
Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County. Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.
kttn.com
Two from Eagleville charged in the death of a child
Authorities say two residents of Eagleville are in custody and have been charged with child abuse which authorities say resulted in the death of a child on July 31, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, emergency medical services and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to an unresponsive child, who was later pronounced dead after being flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmers
J. F. Roberts Octagonal Barn.Rcool1234, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical J.F. Roberts Octagonal Barn built in Rea, Missouri (see above) in Andrew County was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1999. It's an octagon-shaped, two-story barn that was built in 1900. J.F. Roberts reached out to a local carpenter named Columbus Hobson to come up with the plans to construct a cattle barn. In 1946, the barn was acquired by Clifford Clark and his son, Paul, as they were raising Aberdeen Angus cattle. The original intention of the barn was still being implemented according to the NRHP Nomination Form signed in October 1999.
