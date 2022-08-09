Read full article on original website
Unified Financing Of Health Care In California: The Road Ahead
The inequitable, ineffective, and wasteful health care system in the US has been extensively analyzed and documented. In the last presidential election cycle, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) proposed a single-payer system, Medicare for All, to solve our health care system deficiencies. He aroused wide public support for it. In early 2022, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) led 120 congresspersons to introduce the Medicare for All Act of 2022 in the House (H.R. 1976). However, the passage of any federal single-payer bill seems dim because of the strong opposition of powerful vested interest groups and lack of a political majority. Hence, it’s more likely that states may take major initiatives in the intermediate future. What can states do?
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Medicare Billing Codes For Digital Therapeutics: A Path Forward
Nearly five years have passed since the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the first prescription digital therapeutic (PDT), and nearly another dozen have followed. PDTs are defined as FDA-cleared or -approved software-based medical devices, prescribed by a clinician, that are intended to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. Cleared PDTs to date span a range of clinical indications, from substance use disorder to ADHD to insomnia. Yet, to date, there is neither a Medicare benefit category nor a physician fee schedule for these products.
