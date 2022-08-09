The inequitable, ineffective, and wasteful health care system in the US has been extensively analyzed and documented. In the last presidential election cycle, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) proposed a single-payer system, Medicare for All, to solve our health care system deficiencies. He aroused wide public support for it. In early 2022, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) led 120 congresspersons to introduce the Medicare for All Act of 2022 in the House (H.R. 1976). However, the passage of any federal single-payer bill seems dim because of the strong opposition of powerful vested interest groups and lack of a political majority. Hence, it’s more likely that states may take major initiatives in the intermediate future. What can states do?

