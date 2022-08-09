Read full article on original website
Related
neurology.org
Neuroimaging Biomarkers in a Patient with Probable Psychiatric-Onset Prodromal Dementia with Lewy Bodies
Objectives: Psychiatric-onset prodromal Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) is a recently proposed clinical entity characterized by psychiatric presentation that may predate clinical dementia by many years. It is not yet clear how to identify patients with prominent late-onset psychiatric symptoms who may have underlying Lewy Bodies disease. Here, we describe how neuroimaging can assist the identification of this condition.
neurology.org
Pearls and Oy-sters: Post-dural Puncture Headache, Cerebral Sinus Venous Thrombosis, and Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome in the Peripartum
We report the case of a 34-year-old female patient complaining of headaches one day after childbirth, initially interpreted as post-dural puncture headache (PDPH) and treated successfully with an epidural blood patch. Five days later, she presented an acute proportional right sensorimotor hemisyndrome and a new onset left-sided headache, attributed to a venous stroke from left-sided cerebral sinus venous thrombosis (CSVT). Simultaneously, we found radiological signs of reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS), considered as asymptomatic. We started the patient on anticoagulant therapy and she showed full motor recovery at the 3-month clinical follow-up.
neurology.org
Physical and Mental Health-Related Quality of Life Trajectories Among People With Multiple Sclerosis
Background and Objectives: Most studies of health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in multiple sclerosis (MS) have been cross-sectional. The few longitudinal studies have not accounted for potential heterogeneity in HRQOL trajectories. There may be groups of individuals with common physical and mental HRQoL trajectories over time. Identification of early risk factors for membership in trajectories with poor HRQoL would inform on those at risk. We aimed to identify physical and mental HRQoL trajectories among people with MS and early risk factors for membership in the trajectory groups with the worst HRQoL.
neurology.org
Leisure Activities and the Risk of Dementia: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Objectives: Leisure activities are major components of modifiable and healthy lifestyles and are proposed to help prevent the development of dementia. This study aimed to assess the effects of different types of leisure activities, including cognitive, physical, and social activities, on the incidence of all-cause dementia (ACD), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and vascular dementia (VD).
IN THIS ARTICLE
neurology.org
Association of a Cyclical Migraine Phenotype With Disease Progression: A One-Year Time Series Analysis
Methods: Monthly headache frequency was prospectively collected using an eDiary. Prognosis after one year was calculated as the headache frequency change rate after 12 months (HCR-M12) as a dependent variable. Monthly headache time series was decomposed into all the possible sum of sinusoids through a Fast Fourier Transform algorithm (FFT) and the frequencies with the highest power were used to define the patient’s cyclic phenotype during one year (patient’s number of cycles per year, c/y). Patients with a cyclic phenotype were those with >2 cycles/year. Finally, we studied how this cyclic phenotype was associated to HCR-M12 using Generalized Linear Models (GLM).
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
neurology.org
Respiratory Function and Sleep Disordered Breathing in Pediatric Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Background: The decline of respiratory function in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is associated with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) and alteration of nocturnal gas exchange, first manifesting as nocturnal hypoventilation (NH). However, the correlation between pulmonary function measured by spirometry (PFT) and the onset of SDB with or without NH is unclear.
neurology.org
Child Neurology: Familial Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Underlying Isolated Central Nervous System Inflammation
Encephalitis and encephalopathy in children represent a diagnostic challenge. We describe a patient with relapsing encephalitis in whom the differential diagnosis included acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) encephalitis, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Because of its rarity, HLH is often overlooked as a differential diagnosis in encephalitis, especially in the isolated central nervous system (CNS) forms. As this case illustrates, inborn errors of immunity (IEIs) can underlie isolated encephalitis and should be included in the differential diagnosis of these presentations.
neurology.org
Refractory Status Epilepticus: Risk Factors and Analysis of Intubation in the Multicenter SENSE Registry
Background and objectives: Refractory status epilepticus (RSE) bear significant morbidity and mortality. Therapy escalation and in some cases intubation are recommended. Most existing studies are retrospective and focus on ICUs. We aimed to describe routine-care management, and analyze determinants of RSE development and outcomes in a large multicenter cohort. Methods:...
neurology.org
Right Brain: A Medical Student's Reflections on Creating Space for Dementia Discussions
The following narrative describes the experiences and reflections of a fourth-year medical student who longitudinally cared for a patient with dementia in an outpatient geriatric psychiatry clinic and inpatient medicine unit. The student, through these experiences, emphasizes the importance of creating space for honest and realistic discussions, balanced with empathic support, when discussing dementia diagnoses with patients and families. Additionally, she recognizes the importance of engaging families in these discussions to promote proactive care planning and reminding patients and families they are not at fault for their disease.
Comments / 0