Methods: Monthly headache frequency was prospectively collected using an eDiary. Prognosis after one year was calculated as the headache frequency change rate after 12 months (HCR-M12) as a dependent variable. Monthly headache time series was decomposed into all the possible sum of sinusoids through a Fast Fourier Transform algorithm (FFT) and the frequencies with the highest power were used to define the patient’s cyclic phenotype during one year (patient’s number of cycles per year, c/y). Patients with a cyclic phenotype were those with >2 cycles/year. Finally, we studied how this cyclic phenotype was associated to HCR-M12 using Generalized Linear Models (GLM).

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO