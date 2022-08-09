Read full article on original website
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
neurology.org
Refractory Status Epilepticus: Risk Factors and Analysis of Intubation in the Multicenter SENSE Registry
Background and objectives: Refractory status epilepticus (RSE) bear significant morbidity and mortality. Therapy escalation and in some cases intubation are recommended. Most existing studies are retrospective and focus on ICUs. We aimed to describe routine-care management, and analyze determinants of RSE development and outcomes in a large multicenter cohort. Methods:...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Link Menopause Before 40 to Increase in Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Failure
Analysis supports positive lifestyle habits, such as exercising and quitting smoking, investigators say. Menopause before aged 40 years is associated with elevated risks of atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart failure (HF), according to the results of a study published in the European Heart Journal. In the study of more than...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify new target for therapies to treat preterm labor
Researchers have identified a cause of preterm labor, an enigma that has long challenged researchers. New research published in The Journal of Physiology suggests that a protein called Piezo1 is responsible for regulating the behavior of the uterus. Piezo1 keeps the uterus relaxed, ensuring that it continues to stretch and expand during the 40 weeks it takes a fetus to grow.
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
MedPage Today
Does Epstein-Barr Cause MS? Predicting Chronic TBI Pain; Neural Flexibility in ADHD
A review in Nature Reviews Microbiology looks at evidence that suggests Epstein-Barr virus is a causal agent for multiple sclerosis (MS). Lifelong engagement in activities and reading ability were linked with better cognitive abilities at age 69, even among people who had low childhood cognitive test scores. (Neurology) Tinnitus affects...
neurology.org
Leisure Activities and the Risk of Dementia: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Objectives: Leisure activities are major components of modifiable and healthy lifestyles and are proposed to help prevent the development of dementia. This study aimed to assess the effects of different types of leisure activities, including cognitive, physical, and social activities, on the incidence of all-cause dementia (ACD), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and vascular dementia (VD).
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Thyroid Hormone Levels Linked to Liver Disease in Type 2 Diabetes
Checking thyroid hormone levels could be a way to find out if someone with type 2 diabetes is at risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — a common problem in people with diabetes — according to a new study published in the journal BMC Endocrine Disorders. Liver...
healio.com
Atrial cardiopathy confers elevated risk for dementia
Atrial cardiopathy was associated with increased risk for dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. There was little mediation of the effect by atrial fibrillation or stroke, according to the researchers. Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,...
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12, folate could help treat severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health. Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH, but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.
docwirenews.com
Stroke Risk Factors Despite Anticoagulation in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
Using data from the GLORIA-AF registry, researchers evaluated the incidence and risk factors for residual adverse events in patients with atrial fibrillation. Lead author Wern Yew Ding and colleagues identified several predictive variables for ischemic stroke and ultimately judged that, despite use of anticoagulation therapy, patients with atrial fibrillation remain at high risk for complications.
neurology.org
Association of a Cyclical Migraine Phenotype With Disease Progression: A One-Year Time Series Analysis
Methods: Monthly headache frequency was prospectively collected using an eDiary. Prognosis after one year was calculated as the headache frequency change rate after 12 months (HCR-M12) as a dependent variable. Monthly headache time series was decomposed into all the possible sum of sinusoids through a Fast Fourier Transform algorithm (FFT) and the frequencies with the highest power were used to define the patient’s cyclic phenotype during one year (patient’s number of cycles per year, c/y). Patients with a cyclic phenotype were those with >2 cycles/year. Finally, we studied how this cyclic phenotype was associated to HCR-M12 using Generalized Linear Models (GLM).
neurology.org
Right Brain: A Medical Student's Reflections on Creating Space for Dementia Discussions
The following narrative describes the experiences and reflections of a fourth-year medical student who longitudinally cared for a patient with dementia in an outpatient geriatric psychiatry clinic and inpatient medicine unit. The student, through these experiences, emphasizes the importance of creating space for honest and realistic discussions, balanced with empathic support, when discussing dementia diagnoses with patients and families. Additionally, she recognizes the importance of engaging families in these discussions to promote proactive care planning and reminding patients and families they are not at fault for their disease.
neurology.org
Respiratory Function and Sleep Disordered Breathing in Pediatric Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Background: The decline of respiratory function in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is associated with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) and alteration of nocturnal gas exchange, first manifesting as nocturnal hypoventilation (NH). However, the correlation between pulmonary function measured by spirometry (PFT) and the onset of SDB with or without NH is unclear.
neurology.org
Pearls and Oy-sters: Post-dural Puncture Headache, Cerebral Sinus Venous Thrombosis, and Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome in the Peripartum
We report the case of a 34-year-old female patient complaining of headaches one day after childbirth, initially interpreted as post-dural puncture headache (PDPH) and treated successfully with an epidural blood patch. Five days later, she presented an acute proportional right sensorimotor hemisyndrome and a new onset left-sided headache, attributed to a venous stroke from left-sided cerebral sinus venous thrombosis (CSVT). Simultaneously, we found radiological signs of reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS), considered as asymptomatic. We started the patient on anticoagulant therapy and she showed full motor recovery at the 3-month clinical follow-up.
neurology.org
Neuroimaging Biomarkers in a Patient with Probable Psychiatric-Onset Prodromal Dementia with Lewy Bodies
Objectives: Psychiatric-onset prodromal Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) is a recently proposed clinical entity characterized by psychiatric presentation that may predate clinical dementia by many years. It is not yet clear how to identify patients with prominent late-onset psychiatric symptoms who may have underlying Lewy Bodies disease. Here, we describe how neuroimaging can assist the identification of this condition.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
labroots.com
Iron Buildup in the Brain Linked to Movement Disorders
A study published in JAMA Neurology indicated that iron overload disorder (the gene mutation responsible for hereditary hemochromatosis) may be a risk factor for developing movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. Abnormal iron absorption associated with hereditary hemochromatosis results in iron accumulation in the brain, liver, and pancreas and can cause significant organ damage.
