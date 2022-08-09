ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allsportstucson.com

No. 10: Pueblo tops St. Mary’s on Gus Moreno’s first career FG in 1961 championship thriller

CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AA at the time) SITE: Arizona Stadium (then called Varsity Stadium with an estimated crowd of 5,000) GAME SUMMARY: Pueblo won its first and only state championship after the state-playoff system was instituted in 1959 behind a 21-yard field goal by Gus Moreno — incredibly the first of his career — with 1:30 remaining.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Benjamin Supply Acquired by Central Arizona Supply

Central Arizona Supply, the largest independently owned family wholesale and retail plumbing business in the Southwest, has announced the acquisition of Benjamin Supply, Arizona’s longest-standing plumbing supply company with two Southern Arizona locations and more than 40 employees. Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
City
Seligman, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Education
City
San Manuel, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
City
Willcox, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson gets $25 million for road repair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says fixing 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard is desperately needed. That’s part of the reason he announced $25-million-dollars to help start the project during a stop in Tucson. “We’re looking for projects that are going to...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Southern Arizona#Ramirez#American Football#Highschoolsports#Valencia
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers

Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

There is no doubt that Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country, especially for those that enjoy outdoor activities. There is so much to do in Arizona that no matter how often you visit it, there still are lots of places left to explore. Also, no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something exciting to do in Arizona because there is something for everybody here. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Arizona that are great for short holidays like a weekend getaway but are also good options for a longer vacation, if you have the time.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Update on Arizona State Senate Race in LD-1

As of Wednesday, August 10th, with the Secretary of State’s website updated at 6:16 pm, the number of votes for Ken Bennett and Steve Zipperman have not changed since Tuesday. Mr. Bennet is still ahead by 256 votes. Prescot teNews will continue to watch this race.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy