"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Over/under 3 wins for Arizona football?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Wildcats fans and fans across the country.
allsportstucson.com
No. 10: Pueblo tops St. Mary’s on Gus Moreno’s first career FG in 1961 championship thriller
CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AA at the time) SITE: Arizona Stadium (then called Varsity Stadium with an estimated crowd of 5,000) GAME SUMMARY: Pueblo won its first and only state championship after the state-playoff system was instituted in 1959 behind a 21-yard field goal by Gus Moreno — incredibly the first of his career — with 1:30 remaining.
biztucson.com
Benjamin Supply Acquired by Central Arizona Supply
Central Arizona Supply, the largest independently owned family wholesale and retail plumbing business in the Southwest, has announced the acquisition of Benjamin Supply, Arizona’s longest-standing plumbing supply company with two Southern Arizona locations and more than 40 employees. Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson...
KOLD-TV
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A warning out for folks who live in Oro Valley: Arizona Game and Fish says a bear has been spotted several times in the area, including right on people’s doorsteps. They’re working to find the bear so they can relocate it, but they...
Bear spotted multiple times in Tucson
According to Oro Valley police, the bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road. Hikers are advised to use caution.
Monastery in Florence, Arizona raises funds to honor Arizona religious leader
One of the many buildings at St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Florence, AZ) The late Arizona religious leader who founded St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Monastery in Florence, Arizona, the largest monastery of its kind in the U.S., will be the subject of five books.
KOLD-TV
Tucson gets $25 million for road repair
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says fixing 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard is desperately needed. That’s part of the reason he announced $25-million-dollars to help start the project during a stop in Tucson. “We’re looking for projects that are going to...
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers
Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
kawc.org
Yuma farmers educate Arizona gubernatorial candidate Hobbs on harsh realities of drought
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs met with local farmers late Friday afternoon to learn more about how the historic drought is affecting Yuma’s agriculture industry. Hobbs found out the situation is extremely concerning, and it only promises to get worse. Drought promises to impact life in every corner...
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer wants Lake to stop elections rhetoric, pivot to policy
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she wants Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to stop her elections rhetoric and start focusing on policy issues ahead of November’s general election. “I want her to pivot, and I want her to move in the direction of policy....
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
There is no doubt that Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country, especially for those that enjoy outdoor activities. There is so much to do in Arizona that no matter how often you visit it, there still are lots of places left to explore. Also, no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something exciting to do in Arizona because there is something for everybody here. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Arizona that are great for short holidays like a weekend getaway but are also good options for a longer vacation, if you have the time.
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of high winds, rain, and thunderstorms for Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Heavy monsoon rain fell in northern Arizona beginning Wednesday, and the storm later made its way to the Valley. By evening, Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley, felt winds up to 43 mph, says the National Weather Service. Heavy rain was also reported to be falling over the White Tanks.
prescottenews.com
Update on Arizona State Senate Race in LD-1
As of Wednesday, August 10th, with the Secretary of State’s website updated at 6:16 pm, the number of votes for Ken Bennett and Steve Zipperman have not changed since Tuesday. Mr. Bennet is still ahead by 256 votes. Prescot teNews will continue to watch this race.
KOLD-TV
Police, wildlife officials warn of bear sightings in Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State and local officials are warning people in Oro Valley to be cautious after a bear was sighted near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on Thursday, Aug. 11. Oro Valley police said the bear was seen near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road behind...
TUSD hires principal mentors for new program
The Tucson Unified School District hired 40 new administrators this year and began a program to support them.
