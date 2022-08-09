Read full article on original website
Detroit Tigers' Christopher Ilitch, AJ Hinch speak after firing of Al Avila: What they said
On late Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers announced that Al Avila would be relieved of his duties as General Manager and Executive Vice President. Avila had been the team's GM since 2015 and the Tigers had not reached the postseason in his tenure. Follow along for the latest updates on why the Tigers...
Ilitch: Time was up on Al Avila. But where do the Tigers go from here?
Ilitch talked frequently about the Tigers’ objectives. The first one, he said, is to assemble a “winning team.” They have a lot of work left to do.
Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila after 7 seasons
The Detroit Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila. The team announced the decision Wednesday. Before the 2022 season, Avila proclaimed the prolonged rebuild had ended and set his sights on snapping the franchise's seven-year postseason drought. But through 111 games, the Tigers own a 43-68 record, have the worst offense in baseball and are the worst team...
Detroit Tigers fire GM Al Avila: A quick recap of his disappointing tenure
On Aug. 4, 2015, Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch fired general manager Dave Dombrowski and promoted Al Avila. Nearly seven years and a week to the day, Ilitch’s son, Christopher, relieved Avila of his duties. Here’s a look back at the whys and hows behind the 404-573 (.414) record during his time running the...
9 takeaways from St. Louis Cardinals series with Rockies
Losing a three-game set to the Colorado Rockies is not ideal for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals lost two of three games in their series with the Rockies in Denver. After a series sweep of the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, the Cardinals had high aspirations for continuing their good fortunes.
Detroit Tigers Fire Longtime GM Al Avila
With the 2022 MLB Draft and trade deadline already in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Tigers fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila on Wednesday. Avila had been with the Tigers for over two decades, but the team's disastrous rebuild ultimately led to the end of the 64-year-old's tenure in Detroit. The Tigers entered this season expecting to be competitive following a busy offseason, but they are 43-69 and own the worst record in the American League Central.
Updated roster reveals numbers, weight changes for Michigan basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team has posted its roster for the 2022-23 season, revealing some significant weight changes for several players. The most dramatic change is guard Kobe Bufkin, who is listed at 195 pounds, up 20 from last season. Isaiah Barnes is up 15 pounds to 200, while Will Tschetter is up 10 to 240. Terrance Williams II dropped five pounds and is at 225. Hunter Dickinson remains 7-foot-1, 260 pounds.
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and predictions
The Cleveland Guardians (58-52) and the Detroit Tigers (43-69) battle in the finale of a 3-game set at Comerica Park Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Guardians vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Series...
ALL ACCESS: WTOL 11 goes behind the scenes with Anthony Wayne football
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The WTOL 11 sports team spent the last month following the Anthony Wayne High School football team as it prepares for the new season. Our cameras went in the film room, weight room, on the field and beyond to show everything that goes in to getting ready for a high school football season--but it’s not all football.
Michigan adds pair of former Wolverine stars to radio broadcast for 2022
The Michigan Wolverines announced that 2 of their own will be returning home. Jason Avant and Jack Miller will join the Wolverine radio network this coming fall. The pair will join play-by-play announcer Doug Karsch and analyst Jon Jansen this year. Avant is considered one of the best Wolverine wide receivers of all time.
Michigan State product Aaron Henry signs to play in France's top league
Another member of Michigan State’s most recent Final Four team is off to play professional basketball in Europe. Aaron Henry has been signed by Metropolitans 92, the French club announced in a press release. Based in Levallois-Perret, France, Metropolitans 92 competes in the country’s top league, LNB Pro A....
Tom Izzo Signs Five-Year Extension with Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans and Head Coach Tom Izzo have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $31 million. Michigan State President Samuel Stanley said the following in a statement released by the school: “We greatly appreciate Coach Izzo’s commitment to our outstanding university and his competitive drive to keep Spartan basketball as a national powerhouse.” Izzo has rejected the NBA on more than one occasion to stay with the program and has guided them to a lot of the best years in its history of playing basketball. This new contract is a rollover contract and will make him a “Spartan for life.”
Tigers Should Have Fired Al Avila Years Ago
The Detroit Tigers waited far too long to fire Al Avila.
Lincoln football aims to ‘push over the top’ and return to postseason
-- ANN ARBOR – It’s no longer cool to just be in the game in the fourth quarter for Chris Westfall. The longtime Ypsilanti Lincoln football coach watched his team compete several times but lose close games last season that cost the Railsplitters a spot in the postseason as they ended the year at 4-5.
