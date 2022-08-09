The Michigan State Spartans and Head Coach Tom Izzo have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $31 million. Michigan State President Samuel Stanley said the following in a statement released by the school: “We greatly appreciate Coach Izzo’s commitment to our outstanding university and his competitive drive to keep Spartan basketball as a national powerhouse.” Izzo has rejected the NBA on more than one occasion to stay with the program and has guided them to a lot of the best years in its history of playing basketball. This new contract is a rollover contract and will make him a “Spartan for life.”

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO