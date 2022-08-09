A national media outlet has picked the best team in every state, and Syracuse football isn’t the top squad in the Empire State ahead of the 2022 season. That designation in New York state, according to Barrett Sallee and Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports, goes to Army. Now, in all fairness, the Black Knights went 9-4 in 2021, and that record included a bowl-game victory.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO