Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star big man target heads to elite prep-school team
Fast-rising five-star big man Yves Missi, who was offered a scholarship by Syracuse basketball coaches late last year and has proven stellar in grassroots basketball in recent months, is headed to one of the country’s top high-school squads for his upcoming junior campaign. The 6-foot-11 center recently said via...
Syracuse Football: It’s sad the ‘Cuse isn’t considered New York’s best team
A national media outlet has picked the best team in every state, and Syracuse football isn’t the top squad in the Empire State ahead of the 2022 season. That designation in New York state, according to Barrett Sallee and Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports, goes to Army. Now, in all fairness, the Black Knights went 9-4 in 2021, and that record included a bowl-game victory.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0