Portsmouth, OH

TODAY.com

Forget diets: This is how to lose weight and keep it off for good

Losing weight is hard. Keeping it off seems, according to the data, almost impossible. Unfortunately, studies show that most of us will put weight back on in two years, and by five years, almost all of it may come back. Further, many people end up gaining more weight than they lost. Though these statistics are discouraging, focusing on the end goal — better health and longevity — may increase your odds. The path to a successful weight maintenance plan starts well before you reach your goal number. Here are ways to approach a healthy weight long term.
MedicalXpress

Effect of keto and Mediterranean diets on glucose control compared

While the keto and Mediterranean diets both can help people manage diabetes, the Mediterranean diet appears easier to maintain, according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Christopher D. Gardner, Ph.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues performed a small randomized, crossover trial to...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
LiveScience

Does protein build muscle?

Does protein build muscle? The answer to this question is a resounding, ‘yes’. Muscle tissue is composed of a repeating structure of two protein filaments: myosin and actin. Myosin and actin filaments interact with each other to initiate muscle contractions and, over time, mechanical stress caused by constant movement will damage these protein filaments.
Parade

Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women

Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
NIH Director's Blog

Effectiveness of Early Time-Restricted Eating for Weight Loss, Fat Loss, and Cardiometabolic Health in Adults With Obesity: A Randomized Clinical Trial

Importance: It is unclear how effective intermittent fasting is for losing weight and body fat, and the effects may depend on the timing of the eating window. This randomized trial compared time-restricted eating (TRE) with eating over a period of 12 or more hours while matching weight-loss counseling across groups.
MedicalXpress

Time-restricted eating early in day more effective for weight loss

Time-restricted eating (TRE) by eating early in the day (eTRE) is more effective for weight loss at 14 weeks than eating over a period of 12 or more hours daily, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Humaira Jamshed, Ph.D., from the University of Alabama...
MedicineNet.com

How to Follow a Clear Liquid Diet for Colonoscopy

Clear liquids are easily digested and leave no residue in the digestive tract, which is why a clear liquid diet is recommended before certain medical procedures such as a colonoscopy. Here is everything you need to know about following a clear liquid diet. What is a clear liquid diet?. A...
LiveScience

Gluten-free diet for weight loss: Fact or fiction?

Over the past few years, there’s been a rise in the amount of celebrities and health bloggers promoting the use of a gluten-free diet for weight loss purposes. Claimants say it improves digestion and boosts energy levels, but does the science back these raving testimonials?. Gluten is a protein...
