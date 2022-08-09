ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 would-be car thieves arrested in North Kenwood after shooting and wounding owner who confronted them: CPD

By Bernie Tafoya
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A theft victim is going to be okay after being shot overnight Tuesday by people who were trying to steal his car.

It happened on 46th and Lake Park Avenue in the North Kenwood neighborhood. Police said that around 12:15 a.m. a 38-year old man confronted three people who were trying to steal his car. Before running away, one of the suspects began shooting at the car owner, hitting him in one of his legs. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, and police say they’ve arrested the three suspects.

In West Rogers Park yesterday, a 54-year old car owner was shot and wounded after confronting catalytic converter thieves.

