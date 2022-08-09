Read full article on original website
Death by Napping? The Frightening Link to High Blood Pressure and Increased Stroke Risk
American Heart Association study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure. Frequent or usual daytime napping in adults was associated with a 24% high risk of having a stroke and a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to never napping. Experts say napping, though not...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old
A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flareup, a British study released Tuesday suggests. Gout is a common, painful form of inflammatory arthritis that often affects the big toe joint. According to the research, gout patients who...
Affected By AFib: Understanding Atrial Fibrillation
Also known as AFib, this most common adult cardiac rhythm disorder is triggered by abnormal electrical activity within the heart’s upper chambers or “atria.” The misfires cause them to quiver, or “fibrillate.”
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
studyfinds.org
Gout flare-ups in your foot could double your risk for a heart attack or stroke
NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom — Gout flare-ups are painful enough on their own, but a new study finds they can also increase a person’s risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. Researchers have found that gout patients who suffered a heart attack or stroke were twice as likely...
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
docwirenews.com
Stroke Risk Factors Despite Anticoagulation in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
Using data from the GLORIA-AF registry, researchers evaluated the incidence and risk factors for residual adverse events in patients with atrial fibrillation. Lead author Wern Yew Ding and colleagues identified several predictive variables for ischemic stroke and ultimately judged that, despite use of anticoagulation therapy, patients with atrial fibrillation remain at high risk for complications.
MedicalXpress
Training blood vessels may help protect against heart attack, stroke
The majority of heart attacks and strokes in the world are ischemic, meaning a clot or buildup of plaque in an artery prevents oxygen-rich blood from reaching cells in the heart or brain. Blocked for too long, tissues die. But similar to the way exercise helps muscles adapt to more...
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
neurology.org
Child Neurology: Familial Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Underlying Isolated Central Nervous System Inflammation
Encephalitis and encephalopathy in children represent a diagnostic challenge. We describe a patient with relapsing encephalitis in whom the differential diagnosis included acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) encephalitis, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Because of its rarity, HLH is often overlooked as a differential diagnosis in encephalitis, especially in the isolated central nervous system (CNS) forms. As this case illustrates, inborn errors of immunity (IEIs) can underlie isolated encephalitis and should be included in the differential diagnosis of these presentations.
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
healio.com
Atrial cardiopathy confers elevated risk for dementia
Atrial cardiopathy was associated with increased risk for dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. There was little mediation of the effect by atrial fibrillation or stroke, according to the researchers. Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,...
neurology.org
Refractory Status Epilepticus: Risk Factors and Analysis of Intubation in the Multicenter SENSE Registry
Background and objectives: Refractory status epilepticus (RSE) bear significant morbidity and mortality. Therapy escalation and in some cases intubation are recommended. Most existing studies are retrospective and focus on ICUs. We aimed to describe routine-care management, and analyze determinants of RSE development and outcomes in a large multicenter cohort. Methods:...
neurology.org
Association of a Cyclical Migraine Phenotype With Disease Progression: A One-Year Time Series Analysis
Methods: Monthly headache frequency was prospectively collected using an eDiary. Prognosis after one year was calculated as the headache frequency change rate after 12 months (HCR-M12) as a dependent variable. Monthly headache time series was decomposed into all the possible sum of sinusoids through a Fast Fourier Transform algorithm (FFT) and the frequencies with the highest power were used to define the patient’s cyclic phenotype during one year (patient’s number of cycles per year, c/y). Patients with a cyclic phenotype were those with >2 cycles/year. Finally, we studied how this cyclic phenotype was associated to HCR-M12 using Generalized Linear Models (GLM).
