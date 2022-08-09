Read full article on original website
wjpf.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
KFVS12
Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo
thecash-book.com
Jackson donates old fire truck to CTC
An old Jackson fire truck will be donated to the Career & Technology Center in Cape so the CTC can offer fire-fighting courses. Jackson aldermen approved an affidavit of gift at the Aug. 1 meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The truck is a 1990 Pierce Dash. It...
thecash-book.com
ATV, UTV use on city streets may be further restricted
After two extended debates in recent months about allowing utility vehicles, ATVs and electric golf carts to operate on residential city streets, the Jackson Board of Aldermen seems to be poised to take some action at its Aug. 15 meeting. City Attorney Curtis Poore presented four proposed city ordinances (exhibits...
kzimksim.com
One shot in early morning Cape Girardeau incident
The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday. They discovered the victim with multiple wounds, which was described as not life-threatening. The homeowner at the scene called in the incident, telling police he had shot someone who attempted to rob him. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
kzimksim.com
Immanuel Lutheran Church Parish Hall catches fire Sunday
The Southeast Missourian reports that the Immanuel Lutheran Parish Hall, in Cape Girardeau County, caught fire Sunday. Gordonville Fire Protection chief Michael Gentry said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but suspects either lightning from Sunday’s thunderstorms or a malfunction from the air conditioning unit in the parish hall. He said, “The fire was in the attic close to the AC unit and around the unit, so the crews had to go and pull some ceilings to try and find the fire extension in that.” Units from Millersville, Whitewater and Jackson assisted the Gordonville Fire Protection District in extinguishing the fire, and about 10 emergency vehicles were on-site. The cost of damage has not been estimated and no injuries were reported from the incident.
KFVS12
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
kzimksim.com
Several injured after vehicle crashes into grocery store in Charleston
Police opened an investigation after a vehicle crashed into a grocery store and injured several people Saturday in Charleston. Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes reports that an officer investigated the one-vehicle crash which occurred about 6:20 p.m. at McClain’s Food Center on South Main Street in Charleston. A vehicle drove into the building, injuring several people. The Mississippi County Rescue Squad, Sikeston Rescue Squad and South Scott County Ambulance assisted. Further information was unavailable, and the incident remains under investigation.
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesdays featuring Back Porch BBQ food truck
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. dispensary reacts to Nov. ballot initiative on recreational marijuana
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the Show Me State in November. “We’re super excited. We’re absolutely thrilled,” Sara Gunther-Jackson, general manager for Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, said. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Tuesday, August 9...
Spelunkers find dog missing for 2 months deep in Missouri cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri, found and rescued a senior dog Saturday that had been missing for nearly two months.
mymoinfo.com
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Farmington) A 71 year old man serving a life sentence for capital murder has died at the Farmington Correctional Center. Richard Richter had been in prison since 1976. He had also been sentenced for fires degree robbery with a revolver, robbery, assault and two counts of second degree murder. Officials...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
wsiu.org
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
darnews.com
Footsteps Medical Clinic returns to Poplar Bluff in September
“It’s all just to give back to Jesus because he’s sure been good to us,” said Dr. Rick Wirz, general surgery specialist in Poplar Bluff. Wirz said he took part in medical mission trips for about eight years before he was called to lead a team of his own.
suntimesnews.com
Perryville Police Sgt. Alan Morris retires
PERRYVILLE – On Monday we celebrated the career of Sgt. Alan Morris. After 32 years in Law Enforcement, Sgt. Morris is hanging up his duty belt. Please help us congratulate him on his retirement. Sgt. Morris started his career in 1990 with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department and was hired in May of 1995 at the City of Perryville. He was promoted to the rank of Corporal in April 2008 and attained the rank of Sergeant in June 2010.
