The Southeast Missourian reports that the Immanuel Lutheran Parish Hall, in Cape Girardeau County, caught fire Sunday. Gordonville Fire Protection chief Michael Gentry said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but suspects either lightning from Sunday’s thunderstorms or a malfunction from the air conditioning unit in the parish hall. He said, “The fire was in the attic close to the AC unit and around the unit, so the crews had to go and pull some ceilings to try and find the fire extension in that.” Units from Millersville, Whitewater and Jackson assisted the Gordonville Fire Protection District in extinguishing the fire, and about 10 emergency vehicles were on-site. The cost of damage has not been estimated and no injuries were reported from the incident.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO