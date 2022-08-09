Read full article on original website
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Fans in meltdown as Alex Bowen shares new pic of baby boy's face
Former Love Island star Alex Bowen left his social media followers in a tizzy as he shared an adorable new photo with his two-month-old son. The 31-year-old and his wife Olivia, who met on season two of Love Island, welcomed their first child, a boy named Abel Jacob, on June 10.
Love Island's Luca says Gemma has 'changed' as they respond to split rumours
Love Island runners up, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish appeared on Good Morning Britain today (8 August), where they responded to split rumours since leaving the villa. The pair ruled out any speculation that they could be on the rocks, with Luca explaining Gemma 'had changed' since leaving the show.
‘Love Island U.K.’ Couples Still Together: Where Are They Now?
Finding love in paradise! Since the U.K.’s Love Island originally debuted in 2002, there have been some couples that have stood the test of time since appearing on the reality series. Love Island follows a group of people every season that are isolated in a villa, while having to pair off in order to stay […]
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death
Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
bravotv.com
Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten
During an appearance on 'Married at First Sight: Afterparty,' Mitch reflected on his tense conversation with Krysten. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that his comments were 'selfish.'
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
Kathy Hilton apologized to Kyle Richards after feud: ‘We’re great’
It’s all hunky dory between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards again. “We’re great,” Hilton told “Entertainment Tonight” Wednesday of her current relationship with her half-sister, with whom she has feuded on and off for years. Hilton, 63, did not reveal what exactly went down between...
‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Shows Major Love to Country Star Lainey Wilson Amid Season 5 Filming
“Yellowstone” star Ian Bohen recently took to Instagram to shout out his new costar Lainey Wilson amid filming for season 5. He posted a sweet photo of the two of them, Bohen with his head on Wilson’s shoulder looking up at her, Wilson looking towards the camera. It’s unknown if everyone is on set or if this is a break from filming, but it’s an adorable shot nonetheless.
thebrag.com
‘The Bachelor’ EP hints at Schapelle Corby as the next Bachelorette
‘The Bachelor’ executive producer has gone on the record to ask Australia what they think of Schapelle Corby as the next Bachelorette. The surprising revleation come about when a channel 10 EP named Ed on the Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa show this morning. When Ed revealed that there was no lead for The Bachelorette confirmed yet, Fitzy nominated Schapelle.
RHOBH Preview: Lisa Rinna Admits She Likes to "Torture" Sutton Stracke
Watch: Sutton Stracke Dishes on Looking for Love & RHOBH Drama. It looks like Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke might be turning a new leaf. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Aug. 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the co-stars are seen putting an end to any bad blood between them.
Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes announces split with Carolina
Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes has announced his split with girlfriend Carolina Santos. Fans previously speculated that the pair were no longer together, and the 31-year-old reality TV star put an end to everyone’s suspicions with a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. He wrote: “I'm getting...
‘Virgin River’: Mel and Jack’s Wedding Won’t Happen in Season 5
As excited as fans are about their engagement, Mel and Jack won't be getting married in 'Virgin River' Season 5.
Why RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Is Ready for the Reunion: "Sick of this BS"
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is far from over, but Garcelle Beauvais is already looking forward to the reunion. The reality TV star said as much in an Aug. 4 tweet in response to a RHOBH After...
