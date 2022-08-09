ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man allegedly hit MPD cruiser, injured officer while driving stolen car

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly plowing into a police cruiser and injuring an officer with a stolen car.

On Aug. 8, a man reported he had been carjacked inside the Lamar Crossing apartments in the 2800 block of Owl Hollow Drive.

He said several unknown men armed with guns approached him while he was parked at the apartments, according to an affidavit.

The men demanded he get out of the car and give them his wallet, which contained $200.

According to Memphis police, two of the men got in the victim’s car and drove away.

During the investigation, police saw the car near Raleigh-Lagrange and Hoover Drive.

Officers followed the vehicle to Poplar and East Parkway, where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Records show the driver of the car hit an officer’s cruiser while he was getting out of it.

The door closed on the officer’s leg, causing injury, the affidavit said.

The driver of the car was detained and later identified as Issac Wells.

Well is charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, intentionally evading arrest, aggravated assault on a first responder, and employment of a firearm w/i to commit a felony.

