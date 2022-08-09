Read full article on original website
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
3 Red Sox players Yankees fans are grateful weren’t sold at trade deadline
At first … New York Yankees fans wanted all these guys gone. They wanted the Boston Red Sox completely gutted, never to be seen again after the Aug. 2 trade deadline. In the end, Chaim Bloom didn’t really sell, though, and that worried some fans for down the stretch of the 2022 season because a fiesty Red Sox team fighting for a Wild Card spot would’ve been dangerous.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Orioles, Braves Among Picks Ready for Huge Cash)
My favorite song of all-time is Int'l Players Anthem by UGK feat. Outkast. I love how each of the four verses by Andre 3000, Pimp C, Bun B, and Big Boi stand alone individually, yet join forces to create a true masterpiece. With a 15-game MLB slate today, I hope...
Padres vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 12 (Padres Easy Bet in Juan Soto's Return to D.C.)
Juan Soto makes his return to Washington on Friday, as the San Diego Padres are in town to show the last palace Washington Nationals what they are missing. The blockbuster trade between these two teams at the deadline changed the NL playoff landscape, but the Padres haven’t been as elite as you’d expect since acquiring Juan Soto.
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series
Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2...
Yardbarker
Powerful showing allows Braves to sweep Red Sox
Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and top prospect Vaughn Grissom added a two-run shot in his major league debut, lifting the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Eddie Rosario ripped an RBI double, Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single and Ozuna...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves
The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
Riley’s big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves arrived at Fenway Park looking to put a disappointing series against the NL-East leading New York Mets as far in the rearview mirror as possible. Austin Riley did his part to start that process. Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th...
