Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Free or reduced-priced meals: Houston ISD opens application for students attending these schools
HOUSTON – Students who will attend certain Houston ISD schools can apply for free or reduced-price meals for the 2022-2023 school year as long as they meet certain requirements. In a release on Thursday, nine HISD schools will participate in the application process. Beginning this month, the district will...
Montgomery ISD combats student vaping with new bathroom sensors
Sensors designed to monitor air quality, THC, vaping, carbon dioxide, and aggression and tampering of the device were installed in six high school bathrooms.
Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD
In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kingwood.com
Over $1 million was awarded to Humble ISD schools during the 21-
Over $1 million was awarded to Humble ISD schools during the 21-22 school year!. Over $1 million was awarded to Humble ISD schools during the 21-22 school year!. Thank you to all who made this happen! Many individuals and businesses help the Humble ISD Education Foundation to raise funds that are directed back into our schools!
Montgomery ISD adds safety initiatives as 2022-23 school year begins
As students and staff return for the 2022-23 school year, which begins Aug. 11, Montgomery ISD officials are investing in new safety and security initiatives across the district, including ID badges for students and staff; additional police officers; and a campaign encouraging students and staff to ensure all exterior doors remain locked. (Courtesy Adobe Stock)
These twins have done almost everything together. Now, they're new principals at two Klein ISD elementary schools
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday marks the start of the new school year at Klein ISD, and it’s an extra special start for one set of twins who’ve literally made the district a home for a lifetime. Charla Wilson and Carissa Rodgers are the brand-new principals of...
Here's what Houston-area school districts are doing to keep students safe this year
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is assuring parents that student safety is at the top of his department's mind as the school year is set to begin. On Monday, Herman and school district police chiefs inside Precinct 4 got together to let parents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area
Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
Pearland ISD trustee raises concerns about district’s policy for inappropriate books
The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association of School Boards’ Update 119. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association...
Klein Family Kickoff Brings Messages of Hope and Unity
With just one day left until the start of another incredible school year, we wanted to share a message of hope and unity with our Klein ISD families. This 20-minute video – shared with our staff during Klein Family Kickoff – features an inspiring and heartfelt message from our Klein ISD Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown, along with various educators sharing the outstanding and memorable accolades from our students in academics, the arts, and athletics.
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend Sheriff announces plan to increase law enforcement in schools
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies might be more common sights at county schools after Sheriff Eric Fagan announced a new initiative meant to reduce the risk of school shootings ahead of the new school year. Fagan in a press conference last week asked for county law enforcement agencies to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area
The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
MoCo Food Hall now open in Conroe
MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) MoCo Food Hall had its grand opening Aug. 6 at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. According to a news release from the business, the food hall offers restaurant concepts offering items, such as Cajun food, pizza by the slice, burgers and salads. Coffee and juice bars open at 7 a.m., and all restaurants close at 11 p.m. www.mocofoodhall.com.
iqstock.news
My Houston Surgeons Announces Plans to Launch Their Second Full Service Location Soon
Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Renowned medical group practice for cosmetic, reconstructive & sinus surgery, My Houston Surgeons announces their plans to open their second full service location shortly. The launch is presently scheduled in March 2023 in North Houston. The new building would be in the heart of the Woodlands Medical Center with their full services available on the top floor in a 10,000 Sq. ft. clinic.
Click2Houston.com
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER
1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
Two more hot chicken places open in Houston as trend rises in city
The Cookshack adds locations in Katy and Spring amid a crowded Nashville hot chicken scene.
Katy's mandatory water restrictions meant to ease strain on system, officials say
KATY, Texas — The City of Katy is spreading the message of mandatory water restrictions on social media and physical signs throughout the community. Drought conditions are at “Stage 3,” or severe levels. "Not good for the grass,” said resident Gwen Foster. She's barely keeping some...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000
For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
Comments / 0