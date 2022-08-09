ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners make head-scratching moves in roster shuffle

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners did some roster shuffling. Some of the calls they made are hard to explain. Before the Seattle Mariners started the Series finale against New York on Wednesday afternoon, they made several transactions and roster decisions. A few of those moves have to make M’s fans question what’s going on.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees have closed the bullpen Scranton Shuttle, for now

“This is the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Station. The next stop is 161st Street, Yankee Stadium.”. The Scranton Shuttle has been part of Pinstripe Alley parlance for as long as I can remember. Looking through the site’s archives, it first appeared all the way back in 2007, at the time known as the Scranton/JFK shuttle and actually coined by a writer from DRays Bay. Back then, the term was used mostly derisively, referring to journeymen pitchers who filled out a bullpen that was, outside of Mariano Rivera and Joba Chamberlain, not all that good.
SCRANTON, PA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Angels Athletics prediction and pick. Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels, while James Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics. Shohei Ohtani has a 2.83 ERA. His most recent outing was against Oakland last week in Anaheim. He […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Veteran OF Travis Jankowski elects free agency

The Mariners announced that outfielder Travis Jankowski has passed through waivers unclaimed. He’s refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma in favor of free agency. As a player with five-plus years of MLB service time, Jankowski can head to the open market while still collecting the remaining guarantees on his contract.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Watch: Carlos Santana Comes Up Clutch as Mariners Retake Lead vs. Yankees

Seattle immediately responded, however, driving New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr. out of the game with an RBI single from Mitch Haniger to bring the game within one run. Albert Abreu came on in relief of Cortes and struck out the first batter he faced, Eugenio Suárez, but proceeded to relinquish the Yankees' lead on an 88.1 MPH changeup to Carlos Santana.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Mariners reinstate Diego Castillo, Dylan Moore from IL

The Seattle Mariners reinstated right-hander Diego Castillo (shoulder) and utilityman Dylan Moore (back) from the injured list on Wednesday. In corresponding moves, the club optioned outfielder Kyle Lewis and left-hander Brennan Bernardino to Triple-A Tacoma. Castillo, 28, was placed on the 15-day IL late last month with shoulder inflammation. Castillo...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mariners' reliever Paul Sewald takes shot at Yankees after beating them

The Seattle Mariners-New York Yankees rivalry may be making a comeback for the first time since New York defeated Seattle in the 2001 postseason. Seattle defeated the Yankees on Wednesday by a final score of 4-3 to earn the series victory in their three-game set. After the game, Mariners reliever Paul Sewald, who pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to pick up the save, took a swipe at the Bronx Bombers.
SEATTLE, WA

