Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners make head-scratching moves in roster shuffle
On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners did some roster shuffling. Some of the calls they made are hard to explain. Before the Seattle Mariners started the Series finale against New York on Wednesday afternoon, they made several transactions and roster decisions. A few of those moves have to make M’s fans question what’s going on.
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez exchanges gear with Aaron Judge, promises to meet him in playoffs
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was caught having a little chat with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge before the two teams face off on Wednesday afternoon. The topic? The MLB postseason. "J-Rod" was seen exchanging a signed jersey for an autographed bat with Judge on the diamond at T-Mobile...
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have closed the bullpen Scranton Shuttle, for now
“This is the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Station. The next stop is 161st Street, Yankee Stadium.”. The Scranton Shuttle has been part of Pinstripe Alley parlance for as long as I can remember. Looking through the site’s archives, it first appeared all the way back in 2007, at the time known as the Scranton/JFK shuttle and actually coined by a writer from DRays Bay. Back then, the term was used mostly derisively, referring to journeymen pitchers who filled out a bullpen that was, outside of Mariano Rivera and Joba Chamberlain, not all that good.
The Media Column: Some hints on how NESN will revamp its Sox booth after Eck's retirement
With Dennis Eckersley announcing his retirement Monday, NESN has a big void to fill in its Red Sox booth. Play-by-play man Dave O’Brien dropped some hints about what they’ll do.
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022
The Los Angeles Angels take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Angels Athletics prediction and pick. Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels, while James Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics. Shohei Ohtani has a 2.83 ERA. His most recent outing was against Oakland last week in Anaheim. He […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Aaron Judge smashes 45th home run, ties Rogers Maris on all-time Yankees list
Over a week into August, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on a historic pace at the plate this season. On Wednesday, Judge not only smashed his league-leading 45th home run of the season but, in the process, also tied a Yankee legend in the record books. Judge took...
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Veteran OF Travis Jankowski elects free agency
The Mariners announced that outfielder Travis Jankowski has passed through waivers unclaimed. He’s refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma in favor of free agency. As a player with five-plus years of MLB service time, Jankowski can head to the open market while still collecting the remaining guarantees on his contract.
Yardbarker
Watch: Carlos Santana Comes Up Clutch as Mariners Retake Lead vs. Yankees
Seattle immediately responded, however, driving New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr. out of the game with an RBI single from Mitch Haniger to bring the game within one run. Albert Abreu came on in relief of Cortes and struck out the first batter he faced, Eugenio Suárez, but proceeded to relinquish the Yankees' lead on an 88.1 MPH changeup to Carlos Santana.
Yardbarker
The Yankees losing Matt Carpenter is an even bigger blow than we could’ve imagined
The New York Yankees are dealing with a myriad of injuries right now, spreading across the active roster. Starting pitcher, Luis Severino is currently on the 60-day injured list, and Giancarlo Stanton has also been out for weeks dealing with Achilles tendinitis. That is not to mention Anthony Rizzo and...
Yardbarker
Yankees receive fantastic injury news on Matt Carpenter’s fractured foot
While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, they did receive a bit of positive injury news on lefty slugger, Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot several days ago, causing a fracture. There was a legitimate reason to believe that he could miss the rest of the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Merloni: Red Sox have a morale problem amid fall to last place
The Boston Red Sox are now in last place in the AL East after losing three out of the last four games to the Kansas City Royals. The games between the Sox and Royals marked the first full series for both teams since the MLB trade deadline on August 2.
Yardbarker
Daniel Vogelbach drives in three as Mets pummel Reds, sweep series
Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs and Francisco Lindor had two hits, three runs and two RBIs as the host New York Mets crushed the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Wednesday to sweep their three-game series. Tyler Naquin homered for the Mets, Pete Alonso had three hits and an RBI, and...
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series
Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
Yardbarker
Mariners reinstate Diego Castillo, Dylan Moore from IL
The Seattle Mariners reinstated right-hander Diego Castillo (shoulder) and utilityman Dylan Moore (back) from the injured list on Wednesday. In corresponding moves, the club optioned outfielder Kyle Lewis and left-hander Brennan Bernardino to Triple-A Tacoma. Castillo, 28, was placed on the 15-day IL late last month with shoulder inflammation. Castillo...
Yardbarker
Mariners' reliever Paul Sewald takes shot at Yankees after beating them
The Seattle Mariners-New York Yankees rivalry may be making a comeback for the first time since New York defeated Seattle in the 2001 postseason. Seattle defeated the Yankees on Wednesday by a final score of 4-3 to earn the series victory in their three-game set. After the game, Mariners reliever Paul Sewald, who pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to pick up the save, took a swipe at the Bronx Bombers.
