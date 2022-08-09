Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team
This former Golden State Warriors guard has found a new home
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
See LeBron James and Wife Savannah’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Photos
King James, his queen and their royal court. LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA — and he's doing his best to be a champion father off the court as well. "The crazy thing is, my whole life I grew up resenting my father," the Los Angeles Lakers player told Fatherly […]
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Metta World Peace Believes Michael Jordan Would Average 50 Points In Today’s NBA
The NBA today is littered with some of the greatest pure scorers the league has ever seen. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Stephen Curry are the cream of the crop and many would put them with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in terms of their ability to score the ball. Former Los Angeles Lakers wing Metta World Peace is one of the few players to have played through all those eras.
Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots
It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
Kyrie Irving reportedly ‘hates’ Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash
It seems that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant share a similar dislike of Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s not strictly the dollar value. Every contract is big in the NBA. Even the league’s lowest-paid players are bringing in far more than an average person. Still, some contracts justify themselves. Realistically, the most important factor in gauging a player’s contract is their on-court production. Ideally, they should be paid in relation to their place in the league’s pecking order.
76ers Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, the term “player empowerment” gets thrown around a lot. Realistically, it’s more like “star player empowerment”. After all, your average role player has as little say in where he played as he ever has. In fact, one might argue he has less. When a star demands a trade, role players are frequently involved in order to match salaries.
Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality
Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both gave the Lakers new "classic edition" uniforms a rave review.
2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker
Players on two-way contracts are becoming more and more important in today’s NBA. Here is who each of the 30 teams around the NBA have signed to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season.
NBA Mock Trade: Another Klutch Client Lands With Los Angeles Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley could thrive with a fresh start and defined role.
