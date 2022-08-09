ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Bismack Biyombo
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Hassan Whiteside
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Metta World Peace Believes Michael Jordan Would Average 50 Points In Today’s NBA

The NBA today is littered with some of the greatest pure scorers the league has ever seen. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Stephen Curry are the cream of the crop and many would put them with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in terms of their ability to score the ball. Former Los Angeles Lakers wing Metta World Peace is one of the few players to have played through all those eras.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots

It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Phoenix Suns#Australian#Sports Illustrated
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

It’s not strictly the dollar value. Every contract is big in the NBA. Even the league’s lowest-paid players are bringing in far more than an average person. Still, some contracts justify themselves. Realistically, the most important factor in gauging a player’s contract is their on-court production. Ideally, they should be paid in relation to their place in the league’s pecking order.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

76ers Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

In the modern NBA, the term “player empowerment” gets thrown around a lot. Realistically, it’s more like “star player empowerment”. After all, your average role player has as little say in where he played as he ever has. In fact, one might argue he has less. When a star demands a trade, role players are frequently involved in order to match salaries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality

Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy