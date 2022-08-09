ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Motor City-based company flies into Lansing

For the vegans, an alternative plant-based option is DWC’s own chicken Pretendies, which are crafted to look and taste just like the original tenders. Prices range from $10 to $20 per meal.”. Detroit Wing Co., based in Eastpointe, has spread its wings to the Lansing area. The restaurant has...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coldwater, MI
Sports
City
Coldwater, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church

Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
GRANGER, IN
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
MLive.com

New head coach, same expectations for Paw Paw football in 2022

PAW PAW, MI – Dennis Strey Sr. is in his first offseason at Paw Paw’s head coach, and it’s a role he is well-prepared for. The former Bloomingdale head coach and assistant under previous Paw Paw head coach Matt Stephens, Strey Sr. knows what it takes to lead a program and knows the current players he’s guiding.
PAW PAW, MI
WLNS

Henry Ford Hospital seeing COVID hospitalizations

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors at Henry Ford Health in Jackson say despite being nearly two and a half years into the pandemic hospitalizations remain steady. Patients with the virus are filling up around ten percent of hospital beds. “It is discouraging. We’d want to see that we are not still at those levels at […]
JACKSON, MI
WANE-TV

Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
hillsdalecollegian.com

Andrew Fink wins Republican primary to represent Hillsdale, Branch, Lenawee counties

Republican voters re-nominated state Rep. Andrew Fink on Aug. 2 to run for a second term representing Hillsdale, Branch, and part of Lenawee counties in the state legislature. Fink defeated Steve Meckley, owner of Meckley Flavor Fruit Farms, to represent Michigan’s 35th state house district. Fink will face Democratic nominee Andrew Watkins in the Nov. 8 general election.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge Public Schools names new superintendent

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools has named its new superintendent. At Monday’s meeting, the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education voted to name Dr. Bill Barnes superintendent - pending successful contract negotiations. Dr. Barnes was appointed as acting superintendent during a special meeting held...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WNDU

Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
GRANGER, IN
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

Paving work is shutting down a Jackson County road

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A frequently driven Jackson County road is closing for paving work. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Sutton Road between Michigan and Page avenues between Friday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 19. The road will reopen at the end of each day, JCDOT...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy