A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. “For me to start the business in Jackson just made a lot of sense,” he said.
lansingcitypulse.com
Motor City-based company flies into Lansing
For the vegans, an alternative plant-based option is DWC’s own chicken Pretendies, which are crafted to look and taste just like the original tenders. Prices range from $10 to $20 per meal.”. Detroit Wing Co., based in Eastpointe, has spread its wings to the Lansing area. The restaurant has...
Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
wtvbam.com
Fourth Day of Branch County Fair offering free admission to Veterans
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It’s Veteran’s Day at the Branch County Fair as the 92nd fair hits the halfway point on its fourth day. Rampit is sponsoring Veteran’s Day which includes free admission for veterans. Parking is only $2. Wednesday’s schedule includes youth talent shows as...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
abc57.com
VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church
Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
Battle Creek man jumps for joy after winning $25,000 a year for life
LANSING, MI -- A Battle Creek man has plans for some new wheels after he won a Lucky for Life jackpot worth $25,000 a year recently. Michael Justice, 64, matched all five white balls drawn -- 02-04-18-22-41 -- to win the prize. “I really like the Lucky For Life game...
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
MLive.com
New head coach, same expectations for Paw Paw football in 2022
PAW PAW, MI – Dennis Strey Sr. is in his first offseason at Paw Paw’s head coach, and it’s a role he is well-prepared for. The former Bloomingdale head coach and assistant under previous Paw Paw head coach Matt Stephens, Strey Sr. knows what it takes to lead a program and knows the current players he’s guiding.
Henry Ford Hospital seeing COVID hospitalizations
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors at Henry Ford Health in Jackson say despite being nearly two and a half years into the pandemic hospitalizations remain steady. Patients with the virus are filling up around ten percent of hospital beds. “It is discouraging. We’d want to see that we are not still at those levels at […]
WANE-TV
Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler
BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Andrew Fink wins Republican primary to represent Hillsdale, Branch, Lenawee counties
Republican voters re-nominated state Rep. Andrew Fink on Aug. 2 to run for a second term representing Hillsdale, Branch, and part of Lenawee counties in the state legislature. Fink defeated Steve Meckley, owner of Meckley Flavor Fruit Farms, to represent Michigan’s 35th state house district. Fink will face Democratic nominee Andrew Watkins in the Nov. 8 general election.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge Public Schools names new superintendent
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools has named its new superintendent. At Monday’s meeting, the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education voted to name Dr. Bill Barnes superintendent - pending successful contract negotiations. Dr. Barnes was appointed as acting superintendent during a special meeting held...
WNDU
Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
Lansing School District plans to move 7th and 8th graders from high schools
The Lansing School District has plans to move their seventh and eighth graders from the high schools.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Paving work is shutting down a Jackson County road
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A frequently driven Jackson County road is closing for paving work. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Sutton Road between Michigan and Page avenues between Friday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 19. The road will reopen at the end of each day, JCDOT...
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
wtvbam.com
Friday marks one year anniversary of major storm hitting Branch County
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Where were you when the lights went out one year ago?. It was one year ago on Friday when severe thunderstorms that packed winds of between 60 and 70 miles an hour in Branch County knocked down numerous trees which led to several streets and roads being blocked.
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
