ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Renter beats eviction, struggles to get court costs paid

By Joe Ducey
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1jhb_0hAIWygK00

It started out with a Mesa woman fighting an eviction. Agave Village Mobile Home Park in Mesa took Linda to court over her dog. The park says they've had "multiple complaints" involving the dog and call it aggressive.

Linda, though, calls her dog defensive.

"She's very fluffy. People want to pet her, and I tell them 'do not pet her, let her smell them.' But people do not listen," she says.

After two hours in a Maricopa County courtroom, the judge ruled in favor of Linda. She can stay at the complex and collect attorney and court costs she's paid.

But Linda says collecting those costs hasn't been easy.

"They let me know it was going on my ledger as a credit," Linda says.

Instead, she wanted the $3,300 to reimburse her for those fees she paid.

Linda says she's told that would require her to fill out a W-9 tax form.

Those forms are usually used by subcontractors for tax purposes.

Linda says her court-awarded fees shouldn't be taxable. She refused.

"I'm not doing a job for them. I'm awarded court fees so just cut me a check," Linda says.

When Linda let me know, we went to Treehouse Communities, which runs Agave Village.

"I just got sick and tired of waiting," she says.

We asked why Treehouse didn't send Linda's court-approved money.

In a statement, they say:

"Treehouse regrets that there was a misunderstanding as to whether the resident needed to fill out the w-9 form required of vendors for tax purposes. The w-9 was required of the resident's attorney, whom Treehouse has paid in full. The attorney returned the w-9 and has received and cashed the check. There is no need for the resident to also fill out the w-9. We are sorry for the confusion and have apologized to the resident."

And they overnighted a check.

But they sent the check to Linda's attorney who she already paid.

Finally, she did get a check for $3,234.

And Linda says she already has plans for it.

"I'm remodeling my house," she says.

Linda says she's out more than $100 because the check wasn't sent directly to her.

She's vowing to also get that back.

Comments / 2

Susan Cadis
2d ago

Good, I'm glad she didn't let them bully her out of her home. If neighbors stick a hand where it does not belong, then it's the neighbor's fault!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Capitol Times

Residents, businesses in homeless ‘zone’ sue Phoenix

A group of residents and local business owners are suing the city of Phoenix over a large homeless encampment near the state Capitol, alleging the city has abdicated its duty to enforce laws in the area. No tags for this post.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Mobile, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
AZFamily

Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix facing lawsuit over growing homeless population

At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa police offering benefits for life to address shortages

MESA, Ariz. — Another Valley police department is offering an enticing incentive to recruit new workers. The Mesa Police Department, along with the City of Mesa, announced Thursday the city is now offering benefits for life, post-retirement, to their sworn and professional staff members. >> Live, local, breaking. Download...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treehouse Communities
AZFamily

Opendoor fined $62M to settle claims of cheating home sellers

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Opendoor has agreed to pay a $62 million dollar penalty to settle allegations of misleading potential home sellers. The Federal Trade Commission claims the Tempe-based online real estate business tricked sellers into thinking they could make more selling their homes to Opendoor rather than a traditional buyer.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man finally gets $1,600 apartment security deposit returned

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — John Connery will be the first to tell you that moving is not fun. “The experience of moving can be very stressful and exhausting,” Connery told On Your Side. While Connery has spent over a month slowly unpacking, he says he’s also spent a lot of his time dealing with his old apartment complex called 909 West.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
fox10phoenix.com

Catalytic converter thefts: Maricopa County Attorney's Office seeing rise in crimes

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office is working to address catalytic converter thefts, which are rising rapidly in Arizona. "Nothing is more disruptive to our lives when our personal property that we rely on to get to work, to get to school, is suddenly, and honestly in about a matter of a minute, stolen or damaged," Mitchel said Wednesday at a news conference.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix school district employees indicted for fraud, forgery charges

PHOENIX — Two former employees of the Wilson Elementary School District have been indicted by a grand jury for fraud and forgery charges. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Ryan Mariano and April Childs each allegedly deposited unauthorized district checks into their personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy