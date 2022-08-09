ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

We wish the Clear Lake Chamber a very happy birthday

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQn4T_0hAIWrVF00
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

We want to wish the chamber a very happy birthday!!!

Amazing y'all have been helping businesses for 60 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9cDT_0hAIWrVF00
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

Champions for Business Success & Quality of Life in our Community.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1962 by the merger of the Seabrook and Kemah Chambers of Commerce.

In 1964, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce merged with the League City Chamber of Commerce.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber became the 11th chamber in Texas and the 214th in the nation to achieve accreditation with the Chamber of Commerce of the United States.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber is one of the most active and aggressive volunteer organizations in the community.

Chamber Board Members, Committee Chairmen, volunteers, and the Chamber staff wear a variety of "hats" in their efforts to stimulate and retain the business community, attract new business, maintain a high quality of life for residents and appeal to visitors and tourists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMw1Y_0hAIWrVF00
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebOp1_0hAIWrVF00
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iM1p_0hAIWrVF00
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

OUR OBJECTIVE

The objectives of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are:

  • to promote the cultural, educational, civic, commercial, industrial, and general development of the Clear Lake Area.
  • to aid in the development of all legitimate enterprises designed for the betterment of the area.
  • to stand and to work for community harmony.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce observes all local, state, and federal laws which apply to a nonprofit organization as defined in section 501(c)(6) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Chamber is not a political organization but will concern itself with governmental affairs when the best interests of the Clear Lake Area are involved.

How We Run

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is headed by a 21-member Board of Directors elected by the general membership to establish policy, outline goals and direct the efforts of the organization. Board members serve three-year staggered terms with seven elected each year and seven retiring each year. It is the responsibility of the Board to see that the Chamber's annual Program of Work is implemented in an effective manner and that the organization is adequately financed to carry out these goals through its equitable business investment schedule.

Chamber member companies are asked to serve in one of 6 strategic divisions, each of which is headed by a committee chairman. These divisions include Area Promotions, Business Development, Education, Government Affairs, Member Services, and Young Professionals.  We also include important industries in the Clear Lake Area.  These include Aerospace, Healthcare, Marine, and Tourism.

Participating and non-participating members comprise the organizations. Both member firms that actively participate in the Chamber - either on the Board or through committees - and member firms that do not take an active role in the organization are critical to the success of the organization. Even though a member may be inactive, the membership is important in that it affords the finances for those who do not have time to serve.

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

1201 E. NASA Parkway
Houston, TX 77058
2814887676
chamber@clearlakearea.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkJkl_0hAIWrVF00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Advocate Spotlight for July is Ashleigh Engel

· Our second Advocate Spotlight for July is Ashleigh Engel - "I have been an advocate for a little over a year now and a Galveston County resident for five years. During the day I work as a commercial electric and gas pricing analyst, but during the evening and weekends, I get to spend time doing work that I am passionate about; building a better Galveston County through various organizations, including CASA.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Future Hitchcock downtown development meant to add livability, boost the local economy

The city of Hitchcock in Galveston County covers more than 90 square miles, stretching all the way down to the West Bay, but most of the land is rural and undeveloped. Virtually all of its commercial and residential life is planted just north and south of State Highway 6, but the town's linear layout along a five-lane highway doesn’t give it much of a downtown area.
HITCHCOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bay Area Entertainer

Night on the Town @ Lago Mar

This "Night on the Town" event will be held at the Lago Mar Amenity Village clubhouse!. Chamber members will be treated to two complimentary drinks and delicious hors d'oeuvres, and you will have a wonderful opportunity to walk around the Crystal Lagoon and enjoy a tropical experience right in Texas City!
TEXAS CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

My Board of Directors is better than yours

Monica Cantrell is at Hitchcock ISD. I have the greatest in the world. Thank you for supporting our Hitchcock Teachers and Students!. Today…WAS a great day to be a Bulldog..because, “What starts here can change the World”!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Clear Lake Chamber#Chamber Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Bay Area Entertainer

We welcome Smoke and Vape Factory to Texas City!!

· Welcomes their new member Smoke and Vape Factory!. Located in the Mainland Crossing shopping center, near Luna's Mexican Grill and Cafe Petra. A one-stop Smoke & Vape Shop for all the premium quality products varying from Disposables, Vapes, Vaporizers, CBD, Premium Juices, E Juices Salt Nick, Pipes, Glass, Kratom, Coils, Hookah, Hookah Flavors, Coals, Tropical and Edibles, Detox and much more.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy