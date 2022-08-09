We wish the Clear Lake Chamber a very happy birthday

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

Champions for Business Success & Quality of Life in our Community.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1962 by the merger of the Seabrook and Kemah Chambers of Commerce.

In 1964, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce merged with the League City Chamber of Commerce.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber became the 11th chamber in Texas and the 214th in the nation to achieve accreditation with the Chamber of Commerce of the United States.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber is one of the most active and aggressive volunteer organizations in the community.

Chamber Board Members, Committee Chairmen, volunteers, and the Chamber staff wear a variety of "hats" in their efforts to stimulate and retain the business community, attract new business, maintain a high quality of life for residents and appeal to visitors and tourists.

OUR OBJECTIVE

The objectives of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are:

to promote the cultural, educational, civic, commercial, industrial, and general development of the Clear Lake Area.

to aid in the development of all legitimate enterprises designed for the betterment of the area.

to stand and to work for community harmony.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce observes all local, state, and federal laws which apply to a nonprofit organization as defined in section 501(c)(6) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Chamber is not a political organization but will concern itself with governmental affairs when the best interests of the Clear Lake Area are involved.

How We Run

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is headed by a 21-member Board of Directors elected by the general membership to establish policy, outline goals and direct the efforts of the organization. Board members serve three-year staggered terms with seven elected each year and seven retiring each year. It is the responsibility of the Board to see that the Chamber's annual Program of Work is implemented in an effective manner and that the organization is adequately financed to carry out these goals through its equitable business investment schedule.

Chamber member companies are asked to serve in one of 6 strategic divisions, each of which is headed by a committee chairman. These divisions include Area Promotions, Business Development, Education, Government Affairs, Member Services, and Young Professionals. We also include important industries in the Clear Lake Area. These include Aerospace, Healthcare, Marine, and Tourism.



Participating and non-participating members comprise the organizations. Both member firms that actively participate in the Chamber - either on the Board or through committees - and member firms that do not take an active role in the organization are critical to the success of the organization. Even though a member may be inactive, the membership is important in that it affords the finances for those who do not have time to serve.

