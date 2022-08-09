ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Gov. Wolf visits Erie discussing educational funding

By Fontaine Glenn
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154QSW_0hAIWnDZ00

More than $1 billion is being used for education spending in the state budget, and Erie is expected to see millions of that.

Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop in Erie on Monday to tout this increased funding.

Here is more on the governor’s visit to Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy.

Wolf was joined by educators and state representatives Monday to discuss the accomplishments made from the additional education funding and how that has impacted the Erie School District.

DeSantis to visit Valley in support of J.D. Vance

Governor Wolf visited Erie’s Collegiate Academy while discussing the $1.8 billion increase in education spending included in Pennsylvania’s state budget.

The result for the Erie School District is almost $16 million more in basic education funding this year.

“Pennsylvania is a better place to be. Erie is a better place to live because you’re starting again and when I want to mention that I think we’ve made some great progress, but this is not the time to spike the football,” said Wolf, Democrat.

“The extra funding as well that we received this year. We only had enough funding to do half of our facility’s upgrades with this historic increase this year. This is going to allow us to continue to move through and make sure that every one of our building’s is warm, safe and dry,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent, Erie School District.

Wolf on Monday toured the renovations that are underway at Collegiate Academy that are being done by the extra funds from his administration.

This past year, the Erie School District increased school taxes, but Wolf said he hopes that in the future school boards can feel confident the funding will be there to relieve tax payers.

“There are two things you want to do. You want to relieve some burden off of your local property taxpayer, and you wan to give educators the resources they need to make sure that our kids get a good education. Both those things are important,” said Wolf.

Approval ratings: Biden expects to ‘see a lot of change’

Wolf noted that under funded schools are a problem all over the commonwealth not just in Erie.

According to the governor’s office, the Wolf Administration has increased education spending by $3.7 billion since 2015.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Education
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
WKBN

Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the state’s attorney general alleging she improperly rejected his request for legal counsel in his sexual misconduct suit brought by a state trooper. The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday in the Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges New York Attorney General Letitia James’s […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said.  Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June.  With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basic Education#State Representatives#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Erie School District#Democrat
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

How is inflation impacting Erie renters?

With inflation higher this July compared to July of 2021 sitting at 8.5%, experts said it’s better than expected, but residents in Erie are feeling the sting of renting homes and apartments. Here is more on how inflation is impacting residents and the help they are receiving. Residents in Erie are being forced to seek […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
YourErie

Aircraft to drop rabies vaccines on western Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rabies prevention efforts will be focused on raccoons over the next few weeks in Erie County. Throughout western Erie County, the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is planning to distribute baits with rabies vaccines. The vaccine baits will be dropped from low-flying aircraft into a 16-mile area that includes Albion, Springfield, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Gives Day 2022 breaks another record

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 was the Erie Community Foundation’s 12th annual Erie Gives Day. The number of nonprofits that participated in Erie Gives Day as well as the amount raised has increased each year since it’s start. This year, the total given by donors broke another record at over $7.9 million; over 11,000 donors […]
ERIE, PA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

Even though it is not as famous as many other states in the country, Pennsylvania is a true gem and it has a lot to offer for those who are willing to take the time to explore this beautiful state. And if you have been to Pennsylvania before or you happen to live here, then you know that it has a lot to offer. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should really explore if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages so no matter who you are traveling with, these places are a great choice. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here is the complete list of beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely explore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy