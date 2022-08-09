Gov. Wolf visits Erie discussing educational funding

More than $1 billion is being used for education spending in the state budget, and Erie is expected to see millions of that.

Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop in Erie on Monday to tout this increased funding.

Here is more on the governor’s visit to Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy.

Wolf was joined by educators and state representatives Monday to discuss the accomplishments made from the additional education funding and how that has impacted the Erie School District.

Governor Wolf visited Erie’s Collegiate Academy while discussing the $1.8 billion increase in education spending included in Pennsylvania’s state budget.

The result for the Erie School District is almost $16 million more in basic education funding this year.

“Pennsylvania is a better place to be. Erie is a better place to live because you’re starting again and when I want to mention that I think we’ve made some great progress, but this is not the time to spike the football,” said Wolf, Democrat.

“The extra funding as well that we received this year. We only had enough funding to do half of our facility’s upgrades with this historic increase this year. This is going to allow us to continue to move through and make sure that every one of our building’s is warm, safe and dry,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent, Erie School District.

Wolf on Monday toured the renovations that are underway at Collegiate Academy that are being done by the extra funds from his administration.

This past year, the Erie School District increased school taxes, but Wolf said he hopes that in the future school boards can feel confident the funding will be there to relieve tax payers.

“There are two things you want to do. You want to relieve some burden off of your local property taxpayer, and you wan to give educators the resources they need to make sure that our kids get a good education. Both those things are important,” said Wolf.

Wolf noted that under funded schools are a problem all over the commonwealth not just in Erie.

According to the governor’s office, the Wolf Administration has increased education spending by $3.7 billion since 2015.

