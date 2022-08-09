Gang affiliations probed in the murder of a motorcyclist in Azle

More than a week after a motorcyclist was fatally shot in Azle and after a man was arrested, new reports suggest the two were members of rival gangs.

The Star-Telegram reports that the victim, Bryan Turner, was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas while the accused killer, Anthony Bennett belongs to the Pagan Motorcycle Club which has been identified by the FBI as a violent biker gang.

Police investigating Turner's killing say they are looking into the affiliations of both Turner and Bennett but cannot yet prove their gang memberships were the motivation for the fatal shooting.

Bennett remains jailed on a murder charge.

