Dallas, TX

Police arrest suspect in stabbing death in downtown Dallas

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqfC2_0hAIWinw00

Police have captured the man they've been looking for since Sunday when a man was stabbed to death in downtown Dallas.

Reports say the unidentified victim was stabbed in the chest on South Field street just a few blocks from Dallas City Hall.

Detectives believed he was killed during a fight with a man named Malik Abdul-Rahman who is now being held on a murder charge at the Dallas County jail. Abdul-Rahman is 67.

Police have not said what the fight was all about.

