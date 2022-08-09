Police arrest suspect in stabbing death in downtown Dallas
Police have captured the man they've been looking for since Sunday when a man was stabbed to death in downtown Dallas.
Reports say the unidentified victim was stabbed in the chest on South Field street just a few blocks from Dallas City Hall.
Detectives believed he was killed during a fight with a man named Malik Abdul-Rahman who is now being held on a murder charge at the Dallas County jail. Abdul-Rahman is 67.
Police have not said what the fight was all about.
