Police arrest suspect in stabbing death in downtown Dallas

Police have captured the man they've been looking for since Sunday when a man was stabbed to death in downtown Dallas.

Reports say the unidentified victim was stabbed in the chest on South Field street just a few blocks from Dallas City Hall.

Detectives believed he was killed during a fight with a man named Malik Abdul-Rahman who is now being held on a murder charge at the Dallas County jail. Abdul-Rahman is 67.

Police have not said what the fight was all about.

