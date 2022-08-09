Read full article on original website
Recovered remains positively identified
After a forensic investigation of the bone fragments recovered in May from a residence off Mulberry Road in Macon County, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tina Walkingstick Frizsell. Frizsell was residing in Mountain City, Ga., when her brother, Gregory Justus, contacted local law enforcement reporting her missing in late May.
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
Drugs, gun & cash: North Carolina man charged with trafficking in Cherokee County
CHEROKEEE COUNTY, N.C. — A man who trafficked drugs to Cherokee County, North Carolina is now in custody, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). A post on CCSO's Facebook page says agents arrested Bruce Oliver of Clay County in Murphy on Tuesday at a traffic stop. The...
'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell County
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
Third family member charged with murder in 'depraved' Upstate neglect case
A group is asking for help getting a van for a local Air Force veteran living with multiple sclerosis. Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while in Anderson for a visit. Parents of 7-year-old charged after accidental shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Explosion at Brevard dry cleaning business shatters windows; no injuries reported
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — An explosion happened Thursday, Aug. 11 at Cardinal Cleaners in Brevard at about 12:30 p.m. Captain Adam Hughey with Brevard Fire Department said a spark caused a gas dryer to explode, shattering the building's windows. Six people were working in the building at the time,...
Greenville, South Carolina man rides 8 miles on horse to get to doctor's appointment
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years in prison following 2021 attack
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges after he sexually assaulted a woman in an Ingles parking lot last March. According to the Office of the Solicitor, Jamaal Harvey pled guilty to charges of CSC first degree,...
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
Editorial: ‘Oh, those are our new semi-automatic fire extinguishers’
Photo courtesy Madison County Schools: Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and Lt. Coy Phillips meet with school system administration on July 13, to brief them on enhanced security procedures being implemented in the 2022-23 school year. Column By Mike Bibb. In sort of reverse thinking, some North Carolina schools are...
Madison County will join lawsuit against HCA Healthcare, attorney confirms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another western North Carolina county is joining the fight against HCA Healthcare and Mission. The attorney for Madison County confirmed with News 13 Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the county will be joining in on the class action antitrust lawsuit by Buncombe County and the city of Asheville against HCA.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Macon County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to killing his infant son five years ago. Jesse Wilson, 26, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of 3-month-old Liam. The boy died in May of 2017. An autopsy showed the baby died from asphyxia and smothering and that he had head injuries.
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...
New GOP candidate enters Buncombe County sheriff's race
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new candidate in the race for Buncombe County sheriff. Republican Jeff Worley announced Aug. 1 that he was dropping out of the race for undisclosed health reasons. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Buncombe County Republican Party nominated Trey McDonald to take his...
Area of Biltmore Park cleared after officials respond to reports of "suspicious package"
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities responded to an area of Biltmore Park in Asheville Tuesday afternoon for a report of something suspicious. Few details are available at this time, but a spokesperson for Asheville Police Department says officers responded to an area near the entrance of Biltmore Park on Aug. 9 after receiving "reports of a suspicious package in the area."
Thomas Wolfe's Angel
The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
COVID-19 State of Emergency ending soon in NC, but response will continue as cases ramp up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been ongoing for 29 months, will end on Aug. 15. It was first declared in March 2020. However, the end of the state of emergency hardly means the pandemic -- or the state's ability to respond to it -- is over.
