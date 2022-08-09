ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

themaconcountynews.com

Recovered remains positively identified

After a forensic investigation of the bone fragments recovered in May from a residence off Mulberry Road in Macon County, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tina Walkingstick Frizsell. Frizsell was residing in Mountain City, Ga., when her brother, Gregory Justus, contacted local law enforcement reporting her missing in late May.
MACON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Macon County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to killing his infant son five years ago. Jesse Wilson, 26, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of 3-month-old Liam. The boy died in May of 2017. An autopsy showed the baby died from asphyxia and smothering and that he had head injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

New GOP candidate enters Buncombe County sheriff's race

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new candidate in the race for Buncombe County sheriff. Republican Jeff Worley announced Aug. 1 that he was dropping out of the race for undisclosed health reasons. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Buncombe County Republican Party nominated Trey McDonald to take his...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Area of Biltmore Park cleared after officials respond to reports of "suspicious package"

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities responded to an area of Biltmore Park in Asheville Tuesday afternoon for a report of something suspicious. Few details are available at this time, but a spokesperson for Asheville Police Department says officers responded to an area near the entrance of Biltmore Park on Aug. 9 after receiving "reports of a suspicious package in the area."
Atlas Obscura

Thomas Wolfe's Angel

The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

